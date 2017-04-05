Gwen Stefani And Miranda Lambert Reportedly At War After ACM Blake Shelton Slam

Miranda Lambert just got on Gwen Stefani’s bad side. The country singer threw a subtle jab at ex-husband Blake Shelton during the ACM Awards Sunday night, and Stefani isn’t happy about it.

Hollywood Life reports that Lambert commented about her breakup with Shelton during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year. An insider told the outlet that Stefani heard about the comments and thought that Lambert needs to move on with her life.

“Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex,” the insider revealed. “Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on.”

Lambert is currently in a relationship with Anderson East and appears happier than ever. The two made an appearance together at the ACMs, where Lambert won two awards for her album, The Weight of These Wings. After taking home the prize for best album, Extra TV reports that Lambert credited her “heartbreak” with Shelton as the inspiration for her music.

“Thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and sharing it with me,” Lambert said during her speech. “To me, country music is about truth and about what’s really going on whether it’s happy or sad or somewhere in the middle, and so for me, just in this past couple of years, it’s happened to be a little more sad than happy, but now it’s moving to another direction.”

One reason Stefani didn’t appreciate the comments is because she recently went through a divorce with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. Having lived through a heartbreaking split herself, Gwen Stefani doesn’t think any of them should dwell in the past.

“Gwen struggled to get over Gavin [Rossdale] but she did it and now it’s all about her relationship with Blake. None of them need to be living in the past!” the source shared.

According to Hollywood Life, Lambert has been reaping the benefits of her split with Shelton all year long. Shortly after the couple called it quits in the summer of 2015, Shelton went on to date Stefani, his co-star on The Voice. Watching their romance unfold on national TV was obviously difficult for Lambert, who moved on to East a few months later.

Lambert kept quiet about the split for most of 2016. That changed when she released her new album last summer. Since then, the country singer has talked about the split in multiple interviews and even told fans that she was forced to drink more after the divorce.

It’s understandable that Lambert would open up about the divorce. After all, it isn’t like Shelton has been quiet about the breakup. Now that a year has passed and she’s turned heartache into success, perhaps Stefani is right in thinking that it is time for all the parties involved to move on with their lives.

The only question is where Lambert will find inspiration now that Shelton is out of her life. Fans can only hope that Lambert moves on and focuses on her boyfriend. Failing to do so runs the risk of living in the past and getting too hung up on Shelton, which could affect her romance with East.

Shelton has not commented on Lambert’s speech at the ACM awards. On Sunday night, Shelton posted a photo of himself on his ranch in Oklahoma and made it clear that he didn’t tune in for the awards ceremony.

Stefani also hasn’t said anything official about her relationship with Lambert and whether or not they are at war following her comments about Shelton. Stefani and Shelton are currently in the middle of a new season of The Voice.

