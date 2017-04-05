Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Reportedly ‘Freaking Out’ As ‘KUWTK’ Ratings Plummet

Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, and their famous family members are allegedly “freaking out” as ratings for Keeping Up with the Kardashians took another steep drop.

After Season 13 of the once-juggernautish E! reality show didn’t premiere to the ratings the Kardashian family were hoping for last month, sources claimed that Kim and Kris have been pulling out all the stops to bring viewers back into KUWTK. However, it looks like the Kardashian’s efforts to up ratings haven’t worked.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ most recent installment, titled “Kim’s Last Ditch Effort,” brought in just 1.16 million viewers to E! when it aired on April 2, according to Showbuzz Daily, which is more than 300,000 fewer viewers than tuned into the Kardashian’s season premiere four weeks ago.

According to reports, KUWTK’s ever declining ratings has left Kim and her family “scared” and allegedly worried that Keeping Up with the Kardashians could be facing cancellation if ratings don’t pick up.

“The show is getting less and less popular,” a Kardashian source told Radar Online of KUWTK’s steep ratings drop over the past few weeks. “This is really scary because Kris and Kim and everyone have done as much as they could to drum up publicity for the show.”

Kim made a desperate attempt to bring viewers back to Keeping Up with the Kardashians by getting extremely candid about her October Paris robbery in the March 26 episode titled “The Aftermath” according to the site, though the tell-all episode which saw Kardashian break down in tears actually brought in even fewer viewers than KUWTK’s Season 13 premiere.

Kim’s robbery confession “was the big episode,” Radar Online’s source said of the raw episode that saw Kardashian relive the attack as she emotionally recalled the moment she thought she was going to die to sisters Khloe and Kourtney, though the Kardashian insider noted that Kim and Kris are now even more worried that ratings won’t pick back up as the season progresses because “nothing else they’ve got could probably top that.”

The latest claims come after the outlet reported that Kim Kardashian and her famous family are allegedly “freaking out” over KUWTK’s ever-decreasing ratings, alleging that Kardashian and her siblings “would not know what they would do with themselves if the show got canceled.”

“Kris is in a panic,” continued the outlet’s Kardashian insider of how Kim’s mom reacted to KUWTK’s ratings drop, noting that Jenner, in particular, is worried that Keeping Up with the Kardashians is becoming a sinking ship in the ratings game while adding that Kris was supposedly “really hopeful that Kim’s Paris robbery would bring in the ratings for the show.”

Kim’s mom has allegedly been attempting to bring viewers back to KUWTK by encouraging her daughters to get to work on social media to promote the Kardashian family’s once popular reality show more than ever before.

“Kris is ordering Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie have been told to make sure that they’re pushing the show,” said the source of how Jenner is putting Kim’s sisters to work to keep the Kardashian’s show afloat in the ratings game, adding that Jenner has supposedly urged her daughters to make sure that “they’re doing things to get attention on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat” that will urge people to tune in to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The claims came after it was reported that the Kardashians lost close to 1 million fans from the Season 12 premiere of KUWTK last year in comparison to Season 13’s big premiere last month, revealing that the most recent opener of Kim’s family reality show dropped 33 percent in terms of total ratings when compared to the number the Kardashian clan managed to pull in last year.

According to Headline Planet, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered on E! a decade ago, only pulled in 1.48 million viewers for the big premiere on March 12, which was around 700,000 less fans than tuned in to see Kim and the rest of the Kardashian clan during the Season 12 premiere in May, 2016.

