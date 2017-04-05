John Stamos Helps Helps Pull Off Ultimate Proposal For ‘Fuller House’ Fan

John Stamos isn’t engaged, but the Fuller House star was a big part of a sweet marriage proposal. Today.com posted video of John Stamos helping a man propose to his girlfriend, who happens to be such a hardcore fan of the 53-year-old Full House alum that she keeps a framed photo of him on her living room wall.

San Francisco director/editor Doug Cox was reportedly turned to Stamos for help in asking his longtime love, Katrina Firenze, to marry him. Cox wrote a letter to John in which he explained his girlfriend’s infatuation with him.

“I want to marry this woman. But there is a brick wall in the way that resembles a 6-foot-tall Greek god with better hair than me. And John, I have fantastic hair,” Cox wrote. “Your photo has been on my living room wall for 3 years now. You’re in my home, John. We own the original ‘Full House’ board game … and we play it.”

Cox joked that since John Stamos won’t actually marry his obsessed girlfriend of three years, could he at least help him with the proposal?

“The way I see it, if you won’t marry her, please at least ask her to marry me,” he wrote. “Dude… you owe me.”

While Cox reportedly only asked John Stamos for “a signed photo that reads ‘Katrina, will you please marry Doug?,” John went above and beyond. Stamos recorded a video message for the couple (which you can see below) in which he read the letter and told Firenze she should accept her boyfriend’s marriage proposal. Stamos gave a thumbs up to Cox’s “nice hair, good beard” and “beautiful blue eyes,” before addressing his ultimate fan directly.

“Katrina, I would say yes to this,” Stamos said. “If I was a woman, and I’m not saying I’m not, I would say yes to young Doug. So, I guess this is me asking you to marry him. And I hope you do.”

It’s a no-brainer that Firenze said “yes,” and she added in Stamos’ signature catchphrase “Have mercy!” for good measure. Cox posted the full video, titled “The John Stamos Problem,” to his Facebook page.

In an interview with People, Cox said he never expected John Stamos to help him in such a big way.

“This was a shot in the dark,” he said. “Knowing her obsession all too well, I just thought it would be funny if he signed a photo and asked. I figured I’d wrap the photo and propose that way. So I wrote the letter. What I got back was beyond generous and it became something so much bigger. Now I think Stamos will just become a useful noun in our house, i.e., ‘I’m really sorry I left the dishes in the sink but STAMOS.’ ”

John Stamos is known for having fun with his fans. When Stamos previously paid a visit to the iconic Victorian house in San Francisco that was used for exterior shots in Full House, he had some fun with some Full House fans who were standing right behind him, oblivious to his presence at the popular tourist attraction.

Stamos posted a picture on his Instagram page which showed him standing on the sidewalk near the Full House house in Lower Pacific Heights while several fans were taking photos of the famous property.

Boy, these youngsters have 0.0 idea what they're missing. #Fullhousehouse. #TURNAROUND. A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Mar 6, 2015 at 4:23pm PST

John Stamos played Uncle Jesse on Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995 on ABC, and last year he reprised the role for the Fuller House spinoff on Netflix.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]