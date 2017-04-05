Blac Chyna Convinced Rob And Tyga Are Ganging Up On Her

It’s not easy to be surrounded by your two kids’ fathers – both of whom happen to be your ex-fiancés – and not go crazy in the process. And Blac Chyna is under a lot of pressure being in this sort of situation.

Blac Chyna, who shares 4-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga, and last November welcomed her daughter Dream with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, thinks baby daddy No. 1 and baby daddy No. 2 are ganging up on her, TMZ exclusively learned.

Blac Chyna, who in February announced her split from Rob Kardashian after more than a year of ups and downs, thinks her baby daddies are teaming up to spread lies about her.

Tyga, who’s currently dating Rob Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, is alleging that Blac Chyna wants to kiss and make up with him and even get back together. And to make the whole thing even more confusing, Tyga reportedly shares his theories with Rob.

While Tyga seems as happy as ever in his relationship with Kylie, it would make even less sense that Blac Chyna could be planning to get back together with him now that the former couple are in the middle of a big fight over child support for King Cairo.

According to sources close to Blac Chyna, the model is allegedly fuming at Tyga because the rapper hardly talks to her. Even though Tyga would normally pay King Cairo’s nannies on his own, Chyna had to reach out to him on Snapchat to demand him to pay.

In a series of Snapchat posts, Blac Chyna slammed the father of King Cairo for allegedly not paying her child support. The exotic performer even used an anti-gay slur, calling the rapper a “f*g,” according to E! News.

Sources also believe that Tyga and Rob Kardashian are now BFFs, as the former told the father of Blac Chyna’s Dream that the model wanted to get intimate with the rapper even though they ended their engagement and split in 2014, and even though Tyga is currently dating Kylie.

Sources cited by TMZ claim that Tyga and Rob Kardashian have gotten particularly close since Blac Chyna and Rob split last month. Now the two men have two things in common – they’re both ex-fiancés of Blac Chyna and each co-parent one of her kids.

It’s believed that Rob Kardashian reveals to Blac Chyna everything Tyga tells him about the mother of his son King Cairo. That may explain why Chyna and the rapper are going through a heated war of words over child support.

Calling Tyga “like h*es,” Blac Chyna wrote in her Snapchat posts that the rapper is not paying King Cairo’s nanny Joy, who appeared on her and Rob Kardashian’s own reality TV show called Rob & Chyna last year.

Calling on Tyga to “stop running to ur money,” Blac Chyna said she has “more money” than her ex-fiancé’s account.

“So go tell Kylie, and Rob! About our son account! Cause that’s the only reason I’m contacting ur f*g ass!”

In what seemed like a reference to both of her exes, Tyga and Rob Kardashian, and their budding friendship, Blac Chyna urged them to “stop calling each other about me.”

“Ugh ya’ll acting like I got y’all on Child Support!!! Keep my name out y’all mouth!!!! Weirdos.”

In his recent interview with E! News, Tyga talked about raising King Cairo and said he was “trying to cut back” on gifts for the 4-year-old son, whom he shares with Blac Chyna, calling his kid “very spoiled.”

Tyga revealed that King Cairo asks him to pick him up from school “in the Bentley in my Bentley car seat,” but added that he still needs to teach him that “you’ve got to work for that stuff.”

