Are Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Planning To Have A Baby? Insider Claims ‘The Voice’ Coach Has ‘Father Bug’

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani gearing up to have a child of their own? Recent rumors say the veteran The Voice coach has been got the “daddy fever” and wishes to have a baby girl with his “Hollaback Girl” singer girlfriend.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, the 40-year-old country singer has been “thinking a lot about having a baby with Gwen Stefani” as several rumors about the couple swirl over the Internet. The outlet, which cited an unnamed source allegedly close to the celebrity couple, revealed that Blake might appear hardcore but he’s actually “a big softie at heart.”

“The father bug has bit Blake here and there,” the insider reportedly told the outlet.

The source added that spending time with Gwen’s children becomes his immediate cure although the “daddy fever” always returns.

“He sometimes gets his fix by hanging out with Gwen’s kids and then sometimes it makes him think he wants his own.”

Before Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani became a couple, the 40-year-old The Voice coach was married to country star Miranda Lambert. While their marriage lasted for four years, the country couple weren’t blessed with children. Gwen, on the other hand, shares three sons with ex-husband and rockstar Gavin Rossdale during their 14 years of marriage.

Blake has longed for children ever since which may be the reason why people aren’t surprised that he wants a child of his own. Of course, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may be running out of time as the songstress’s biological clock is ticking.

“He knows that Gwen is getting up there in age and would love for her to be safe if the miracle of child birth happens,” the source adds.

Still, Blake reportedly can’t help but hope as the insider reveals more information about what he wants for a family he plans of having with Gwen.

“He also has mentioned that he would like to have a daughter if he had the chance to choose.”

The Inquisitr previously covered rumors swirling around online, claiming that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani plan to adopt a daughter since the 47-year-old singer is already at a difficult age for pregnancy.

According to the cited rumors, Gwen made a “secret call with an adoption agency” in hopes of adopting a daughter for her and Blake. Unfortunately, this information was debunked by the fact-checker Gossip Cop based on a statement from the 47-year-old The Voice coach’s rep.

Ever since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani became an item, their relationship have become a subject of a wide array of rumors—from pregnancy to marriage—most of which are either debunked or remain unconfirmed as the couple stay mum amidst everything.

The most recent controversy the couple had been dragged in revolved around Miranda Lambert’s candid confession at the 52nd ACM Awards and Gwen telling her to get over Blake.

Entertainment outlets like Extra TV speculated that the confession was about Blake while “insiders” cited by Hollywood Life claim that Gwen wants her to “move on.”

According to the latter, a source close to Gwen revealed that she was annoyed at how Miranda commented about her “heartbreak” while accepting her ACM award.

Put your hands together for Album of the Year winner, @mirandalambert! ???? #ACMs pic.twitter.com/e8YGDTSW06 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 3, 2017

“Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship [with musician Anderson East] and not her ex,” the insider reportedly told Hollywood Life.

“Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on.”

However, while this may sound relatively realistic, the Gossip Cop immediately put out the fire before it got out of hand, saying that the outlet may have also created the same piece in Blake Shelton’s name if he was the one who sang at the ACMs.

