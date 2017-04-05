Here’s What It Would Take For Bill Goldberg To Come Out Of Retirement After ‘Wrestlemania 33’

For the foreseeable future, Goldberg’s wrestling career has ended, but he and WWE are still open to the idea of extending his run with the company if the following stipulations are met on both sides. At Wrestlemania 33, Goldberg was defeated by Brock Lesnar and lost the WWE Universal Championship to him as well. Now, he’s taking some time off to reflect on the last seven months that surpassed the expectations of most people.

Originally, Goldberg’s run with WWE was only designed to last for one night at WWE Survivor Series, but it was decided that his run should be extended through Wrestlemania, which turned out to be a good financial move for both parties. As a result, one night turned into seven months, a WWE Universal Title reign, and a huge match on the grandest stage of them all. Suffice to say, Goldberg and WWE were happy with his run.

His comeback run was always meant to be temporary, so the time seemed right for it to come to an end after Wrestlemania 33. However, that does not mean that Bill Goldberg won’t come out of retirement for another match for WWE anytime soon. There are some stipulations both parties would need to meet before one more match became official, but the door is still wide open for Goldberg to perform in a WWE ring again.

It has been reported that Bill Goldberg is still open to the possibility of having more matches for WWE, but the training regiment for him to stay in shape made him “miserable” over the past seven months. At his age, it’s understandable that it would need to be worth the effort and the risk of a possible injury, especially after he just finished a great run with WWE on the grandest stage of them all in a near perfect scenario.

However, it’s being said that another WWE return for Goldberg would require a new rivalry with a specific opponent and a story that would be executed as well as the angle with Brock Lesnar was over the past couple of months. Obviously, money is also a factor, and WWE would need to offer him a sizeable salary as well.

On paper, there are still many dream matches the WWE Universe would like to see if both parties can agree on those terms. For instance, Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns is still at the top of the list, especially if WWE has a “Spear vs. Spear” angle involved with the match. WWE Summerslam is only a few months away. That may give Goldberg some time off, enough time to get back in shape and build a rivalry for the PPV in August.

The only problem is the WWE Universe did not appreciate Goldberg taking the WWE Universal from Kevin Owens at WWE FastLane. Goldberg going over Owens for quickly rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, and the WWE Universe started turning against him as Wrestlemania approached. Some time away will help the fans forget their gripes with his booking, but more matches may cause Goldberg to overstay his welcome.

Obviously, there is still a lot of money in Goldberg and WWE will continue to feature him even if he doesn’t wrestle another match for the company. Eventually, Goldberg will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and will continue to work with WWE for other projects. All the stars need to align for Goldberg to have one more match for WWE, but he never has to get back into the ring again. Bill Goldberg’s place in WWE history and his legacy has been defined after his run over the past year.

