‘The Walking Dead’: The Early Clue That Revealed Jadis And The Scavengers’ True Intentions

The Walking Dead Season 7 finale tied together several different storylines, including if Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Scavengers could really be trusted. The truth was revealed, but there was a sign of their true intentions weeks ago. It shouldn’t have come as a surprise to fans who were paying attention when the group was introduced.

TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading if you have not seen the Season 7 finale.

Heapsters and the Kingdom unite. #TWD #regram @pollyannamcintosh. A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

During the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) thought Jadis and the Scavengers were on their side. In exchange for a lot of guns, the junkyard community was supposed to help Alexandria defeat Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. However, things didn’t go as expected when the guns were suddenly turned on Rick’s group. It was a shock to Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), and the other Alexandrians.

In a video interview posted on AMC’s official website, co-executive producer Denise Huth spoke about the scene, saying it was a total shock to Rick Grimes on TWD.

“They gave no indication that they would be anything other than loyal.”

Executive producer Gale Anne Hurd added that Jadis betraying Alexandria throws everything off balance. However, was it really as surprising as everyone is making it appear? Not exactly. Back when the Scavengers were first introduced on The Walking Dead, Jadis made a statement that should have indicated the community might not be on their side. The junkyard community leader said that she would do what is best for her group. By itself, it might not mean much. What was more telling was the way that Jadis said the words.

Hellish headgear. #TWD #regram @GNicotero A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:29am PST

Later on, Pollyanna McIntosh said Jadis likes to make deals. It was as if she was hinting that she would scope out the competition and take the best deal she was offered. That sounds like a shrewd businesswoman. She spoke about the character in a Q&A session with AMC.

“Jadis enjoys bargaining and making deals more than anything else. My view of the character is that she wasn’t somebody who was in a position to be making deals in her previous life and now, it’s fun for her in the new world. I think we can expect a bit more of that gleeful bargaining from her.”

Speaking of Negan on The Walking Dead, Pollyanna McIntosh also had something to say about the possible interaction between the two characters.

“She would size him up like everybody else. It’s very clear with Negan that he wears his arrogance and psychosis on his sleeve. I think Jadis seeing him would know exactly what was up with him and she’d have to figure out how to handle that one. There’s nobody quite like Negan but then there’s nobody quite like Jadis. She would see him and know what was going on with him and certainly read him very clearly. There is no charming Jadis with the kind of nonsense Negan throws out.”

When Jadis and Rick struck a deal, perhaps that is why she was smiling. Maybe she already planned on going to the enemy to see what he could offer her. There is also the chance that Negan and the Saviors already had the Scavengers under their thumb. Perhaps fans will find out when the show returns later this year.

What do you think of what happened with Jadis and the Scavengers in The Walking Dead Season 7 finale? Did you predict that the junkyard community couldn’t be trusted? Or were you surprised by the turn of events last Sunday? What do you think is going to happen when Season 8 premieres on AMC in fall 2017?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]