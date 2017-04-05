‘The Walking Dead’: Cast And Crew On Betrayal, Sacrifice, Weaponizing [Spoiler], And Rick Grimes’ Changes

The Walking Dead Season 7 finale was satisfying, but opened up a lot of questions for Season 8. Recently, executive producers, the showrunner, and cast members spoke about the series. Topics discussed were betrayal, sacrifice, the character that used their body as a weapon, and why Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) isn’t bowing down to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) anymore.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you have seen the Season 7 finale, which aired last Sunday on AMC.

During the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead, Sasha Williams (Sonequa Martin-Green) decided to “weaponize” herself. She really didn’t have any other choice since Negan and the Saviors were holding her hostage. If she couldn’t help Rick and the others fight, then she would use her body to do the fighting for her. That is exactly what Sasha did when she took Eugene Porter’s (Josh McDermitt) pills to kill herself, turning her into a walker, and nearly biting Negan when he opened the coffin.

Other notable scenes from the Season 7 finale include Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) making an appearance and the Alexandrians realizing that Eugene was one of the Saviors now. Also, Rick refused to back down, even after Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Scavengers double-crossed them. What do the showrunner, executive producers, and actors have to say about it? It was all discussed in a video posted on AMC’s official website.

Greg Nicotero said that The Walking Dead Season 7 finale was a series of “reveals and revelations.” Andrew Lincoln called Sasha’s sacrifice heroic. As for Sonequa Martin-Green, who is going to CBS’s Star Trek: Discovery, she stated that her character died a warrior’s death. The actress noted that there was a strange beauty to Sasha’s decision.

“Everything she [Sasha] did, she did because of what she said to Abraham.”

Nicotero later added that Sasha is taking a shot at Negan by “weaponizing herself.”

As for Jadis and the Scavengers on The Walking Dead, co-executive producer Denise Huth explained the storyline.

“When the Scavengers turn on our group, it comes out of nowhere, and it’s a huge blow. They have given no indication that they would have been anything other than loyal.”

TWD executive producer Gale Ann Hurd added that the betrayal by the Scavengers throws everything off balance. However, there was one clue that Jadis might betray Rick. This wasn’t mentioned by the cast or crew, but back when the Scavengers were first introduced, Jadis said she would do what was best for her people. It wasn’t really her words that indicated she couldn’t be trusted, but the way that she said it. Even Pollyanna McIntosh said that Jadis likes to make deals and is always on the lookout for the best one. Apparently, Negan could offer them something better that what Rick Grimes promised.

As for the interaction between Rick and Negan on The Walking Dead, Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) nearly lost his head to Lucille. However, Rick didn’t back down this time and Shiva the tiger saved the day. Nicotero discussed one of the most amazing scenes in the season finale.

“Shiva victoriously and triumphantly introduces herself into the scene.”

Due to the events of Season 7, the characters will never be the same. Denise Huth explained that they are not who they used to be. Now, the question is, what kind of group will they be in Season 8?

What do you think of what the cast and crew had to say about Sasha’s sacrifice, the Scavengers betraying Rick Grimes, and Shiva’s impressive and lifesaving introduction in the Season 7 finale? What do you think will happen in The Walking Dead Season 8?

