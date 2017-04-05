Watch Indian Premier League Cricket 2017 Live Stream: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore

The world’s most popular T20 franchise pro cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, returns for a 10th season on Wednesday, as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore open the competition in a live stream of a high-powered rematch of last season’s championship title match — but with a few significant differences from a year ago.

For RCB, perhaps the most significant difference comes in the captaincy, with Virat Kohli still nursing a shoulder injury suffered in India’s third Test against Australia in March. For the opening match, and until Kohli is fit to make his 2017 IPL debut, Australia’s Shane Watson will take over the skipper’s spot for last season’s runner-up.

But Bangalore will also start the 10th IPL without South Africa legend A.B. de Villiers. And while Kohli and de Villiers are expected to return after a few matches, India star KL Rahul has been ruled out for the entire season.

See the streaming information below to find out how to watch a live stream of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore. First ball is scheduled for 8 p.m. India Standard Time at the Sunrisers home ground of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, India, on Wednesday, April 5. For fans in the United Kingdom, that start time will be 3:30 p.m. British Summer Time, and in the United States, the IPL opener gets underway at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7:30 a.m. Pacific.

Fiery openers, uncanny death bowlers and a few good signings, #SRH have their bases covered, analyses @Field_Crickethttps://t.co/Cg68ENxOmR — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) April 1, 2017

Sunrisers Hyderabad will also be missing a star player from 2016. Bangladesh fast bowling prodigy Mustafizur Rahman had been rumored to be out for the season, held back by the Bangladesh Cricket Board — but Sunrisers confirmed on Tuesday that “The Fizz” would join the team on April 7, following his national team’s second T20 match in Sri Lanka.

As insurance in the event of Mustafizur’s absence, however, Sunrisers have added two overseas quicks, Chris Jordan of England and Ben Laughlin of Australia.

But Royal Challengers Bangalore have added a new weapon of their own, in fast bowling England T20 specialist Tymal Mills.

Here are the expected teams for the 2017 IPL opening match on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 David Warner (captain), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Moises Henriques, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), 7 Ben Cutting/Chris Jordan, 8 Bipul Sharma, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Ashish Nehra.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Chris Gayle, 2 Mandeep Singh, 3 Travis Head, 4 Shane Watson (captain), 5 Kedar Jadhav (wicketkeeper), 6 Sachin Baby, 7 Stuart Binny, 8 Pawan Negi, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Tymal Mills, 11 Aniket Choudhary/Harshal Patel.

