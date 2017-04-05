‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Shawn Christian Making Another Appearance As Daniel Jonas

Days Of Our Lives fans miss Dr. Daniel Jonas, who was portrayed by Shawn Christian. Unfortunately, the soap opera killed off the good doctor in a horrific alcohol-related car accident. One character who grieved was Nicole Walker, played by Christian’s real-life girlfriend, Arianne Zucker. Since his death, Shawn has come back as a spirit on a few different occasions. During a recent interview, the Famous In Love actor revealed that he will return again very soon.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about the NBC soap opera.

You deserve the best in life, and life deserves the best from you. #Bringit #everyday #Live #2017 A post shared by Shawn Christian (@shawnchristian5150) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Shawn Christian recently discussed his Famous In Love role. In the latest issue of CBS Soaps In Depth, the DOOL actor mentioned that Dr. Daniel Jonas will be making another appearance sometime soon. What could happen with Daniel and Nicole this time?

As loyal Days Of Our Lives fans know, Christian has popped up on a few different occasions. He always appears to Nicole Walker in a spirit form. Once, Daniel helped let her know it was okay to move on, although viewers didn’t think Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) was a suitable lover. Next, he helped calm her after being arrested for attempted murder. Jonas also assured the new mother that she would find a way to get baby Holly back from Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

Right now, Nicole is on the run with her baby girl, Holly, whom she kidnapped. This isn’t the first time she has taken a child, but this time, the baby really is hers. Even though Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) intended to convince her to return to Salem, he changed his mind. Now, he is not only helping her stay under the radar, but has realized he has romantic feelings for Nicole.

Thx for having us! Wonderful event for extraordinary kids. @cmnhospitals #ChildrensMiracleNetwork #Danceforkids raising funds and awareness for children's hospital across North America! A post shared by Shawn Christian (@shawnchristian5150) on Dec 17, 2016 at 2:59pm PST

With the news that Shawn Christian is making yet another appearance as Dr. Daniel Jonas on Days Of Our Lives, what will he say to her this time? Does it have to do with baby Holly and being on the run? Or does it concern Brady Black and his son, Tate?

Other DOOL spoilers include Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) asking Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) for advice. This might have something to do with his girlfriend, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). Soap Central reported that Theo will discover that he and Claire are not on the same page. This happens just as Ciara Brady (Vivian Jovanni) is “pleasantly surprised” by Wyatt, a new connection she makes on an online dating site.

Deimos will demote Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) on Days Of Our Lives, which will infuriate him. Even though Paul (Christopher Sean) and Sonny just made love this week, John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) son will worry about Freddie’s fixation on taking down Deimos. Also, expect Victor’s (John Aniston) brother to double-cross Eduardo Hernandez (A Martinez). As viewers know, Martinez is exiting the soap opera.

As far as “Chabby” is concerned, Abigail (Marci Miller) will continue to worry about Chad and Gabi’s (Camila Banus) connection. She turns to her brother, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), who listens to Abby and tries to help. Chad and Abigail still plan on renewing their vows, but Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) has a plan of her own. However, Abigail overhears and gives Kate a piece of her mind.

What do you think of Shawn Christian returning for another ghostly appearance as Dr. Daniel Jonas on Days Of Our Lives? What are your thoughts on the other spoilers that were revealed? Are you pleased or disappointed in the current storylines on the NBC soap opera?

