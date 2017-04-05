Iowa Rep. Proposes Law Requiring Rectal Exams For Viagra Prescriptions, Fining Men $100 For Masturbating

Lisa Heddens has a controversial new proposal — a law that would require rectal exams for Viagra prescriptions and imposes a $100 fine for every “masturbatory emission” from a man.

The strange proposal is generating quite a bit of headlines across the internet, but the Iowa state representative actually has a deeper goal in mind. She said the law is in response to a series of bills from Republican lawmakers that limit healthcare options for women and restrict abortion rights and funding for Planned Parenthood.

Heddens responded with a law that would give Iowa greater powers over reproductive healthcare for men. In response to a proposal that would allow doctors to deny birth control to women based on the doctor’s own religious beliefs, Heddens proposed that doctors could deny Viagra prescriptions to men based on the same principle.

“With the number of pieces of legislation that have been sponsored this year in regards to women’s health and women’s reproductive rights, I’m focusing on equality,” Heddens told Starting Line. “We need to be looking at men’s health and potential reproductive capacity. It’s basically a statement saying we need to look at both parties involved.”

The most striking part of the proposal put forth by Lisa Heddens was a $100 fine on every “masturbatory emission,” which include any emission not intended to create a baby.

To back up her proposal, Democratic Representative Bruce Hunter quoted from the Monty Python song “Every Sperm is Sacred.”

“The next section is so important, masturbatory emissions,” Hunter said in the House chambers. “The reason we feel this is important can probably best be summed up by the words of Michael Palin and Terry Jones when they declared that ‘every sperm is sacred, every sperm is great. If a sperm is wasted, God gets quite irate. Let the heathens spill theirs on dusty ground. God shall make them pay for each sperm that cannot be found. Every sperm is wanted. Every sperm is good. Every sperm is needed in your neighborhood.'”

And in response to laws requiring women seeking abortion to first have a transvaginal ultrasound, Heddens proposed that men seeking a prescription for Viagra or other erectile dysfunction drugs to first receive a “digital rectal exam and magnetic resonance imaging of the rectum.”

The bill put forth by Lisa Heddens in Iowa is actually identical to one proposed last month in Texas. The woman who proposed that bill, Democrat Jessica Farrar, said she had the same message in mind.

“Let’s look at what Texas has done to women,” Farrar told CNN. “What if men had to undergo the same intrusive procedures?”

Farrar’s proposal didn’t go over very well with her Republican counterparts.

“I’m embarrassed for Representative Farrar. Her attempt to compare to the abortion issue shows a lack of a basic understanding of human biology,” said Rep. Tony Tinderholt in a statement.

“I would recommend that she consider taking a high school biology class from a local public or charter school before filing another bill on the matter.”

As CNN noted, Tinderholt himself had proposed a bill that would charge abortion providers and women receiving abortions with murder.

But most acknowledged Farrar’s bill as a parody of proposed laws limiting reproductive and abortion services to women.

Texas Democratic lawmaker, Jessica Farrar, introduces a satirical bill called the "Man's Right to Know Act" #genius pic.twitter.com/J1xlh9TZrV — Michael Ford (@michaeljcford) April 3, 2017

While the proposals may have generated some headlines, the Iowa representative appeared to have no intention to put it into law. Lisa Heddens withdrew the proposal requiring a rectal exam for Viagra prescriptions and a $100 fine for masturbatory emissions before it could be voted on by the Iowa House of Representatives.

