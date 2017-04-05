‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Tyler Baltierra And Catelynn Lowell Pregnant With Baby No. 3?

Are Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra pregnant with their third child? The MTV couple have been seen on their reality television show talking about the possibility of having another baby, but have always come to the conclusion that they just weren’t ready for another baby just yet, especially since Catelynn has so publicly struggled with depression and anxiety. During the last season of the reality series, Catelynn felt her mental state was so bad that she needed professional help. Lowell headed off to rehab to rest, relax, and learn to deal with her issues.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Teen Mom OG stars made an interesting announcement on social media this week when they posted a photo of an ultrasound with a clipart image of a baby photoshopped on it. Catelynn captioned the photo, “Proud to announce the new baby Baltierra.”

Wahhh I'm ready for another baby @TylerBaltierra ????????‍????‍????‍???? — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) April 4, 2017

Fans immediately began to speculate that Catelynn Lowell was pregnant again. However, the MTV star later announced that while she would love to have another child with her husband Tyler Baltierra in the near future, the couple are not expecting just yet. “Just kidding. But would love one soon,” Lowell wrote.

It seems that the Baltierra’s may have babies on the brain. Catelynn later tweeted her husband Tyler saying, “Wahhh I’m ready for another baby @TylerBaltierra,” to which Tyler responded, “Me too babe.”

Proud to announce a new baby Baltierra @tylerbaltierramtv A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are the best known for being the couple who chose to place their oldest daughter, Carly, up for adoption after finding out they were pregnant as teenagers. Catelynn and Tyler knew that they couldn’t give their daughter the life they wanted for her at such a young age, with both of them coming from rough backgrounds. The pair chose a couple named Brandon and Theresa to be Carly’s parents, as fans watched the pair’s heartbreaking over saying goodbye to their baby girl.

Since choosing adoption for baby Carly, Catelynn and Tyler have struggled with their decision nearly everyday. While they often said they don’t regret giving their daughter a better life, but they do wish they could see Carly a bit more. Since welcoming their second child, another daughter named Nova, the pair have revealed that Carly and Nova absolutely adore each other and love spending time together.

Back in 2015, the couple created a Facebook live video where they talked about the possibility of expanding their family, and future plans to have more children. During the video, Catelynn revealed that she wants to have a boy and if her next baby is another Baltierra man, she’ll likely stop having children. If she has another girl, Catelynn says she’ll likely try one more time for a little boy.

“If the next one is a boy, I’m done,” she said at the time. “If it’s not, then we’ll probably try for a third but I’m done after that.”

Each of the Teen Mom women has had second and third pregnancies with the exception of Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood. Jenelle Evans recently welcomed her third child on the same day that Chelsea Houska gave birth to her second baby, a boy named Watson. Kailyn Lowry is currently pregnant with her third child, and Leah Messer also has three girls. Maci Bookout also has three children.

Teen Mom OG fans are looking forward to the day when Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra will announce that they’re pregnant with baby number three for real. Perhaps fans will get to see the pair having a serious conversation about expanding their family when the show returns later this month.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s baby talk?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]