April The Giraffe Holds The Attention Of Her Fans Despite Not Yet Giving Birth

April the giraffe is keeping her enthusiasts glued to Animal Adventure Park’s live cam after weeks of hype that she’s about to give birth. Yes, she’s still very pregnant and hasn’t gone into active labor yet. Updates revealed on the park’s Facebook page fill everyone in on what they may not be able to see on camera.

From what viewers could see on Tuesday, April 4, the pregnant giraffe wasn’t doing anything much different than what they’ve seen for the past few weeks. April stood in her stall eating, visited with Oliver, and paced on occasion.

According to Tuesday night’s update, there wasn’t a lot to report other than April is “big” and is in good spirits.

“April continues to carry her great demeanor as you saw with Jordan, Corey, Joel and support staff today while cleaning the giraffe barn. She is big, udders are full, light discharge —-aaaannnnndddd thats it! She looks, and is acting, great!”

April isn’t ready to have her baby giraffe, but devoted fans aren’t giving up and continue to watch footage of her on Animal Adventure Park’s live cam. Despite the fact this pregnancy is going on longer than anyone expected, April has to give birth at some point. People are enjoying the show while they wait for that magical sign by April that the big event is about to happen.

April the giraffe live stream: Latest updates as giraffe prepares to give birth any moment https://t.co/GmiDt9FSqT — Zyite.com (@zyiteblog) April 5, 2017

On Tuesday morning’s update, Animal Adventure Park wrote that April is keeping them guessing as well and are watching her every move. They informed April’s fans that she’s in no serious distress and is progressing along nicely.

“Rest assured, all is well, there is no distress, no pain – she is simply (but slowly) advancing. From what we have been told from prior facility – when she has her calves – she calves very quickly – which has us all on our toes as it is!”

It sounds like when April goes into active labor, the baby giraffe will arrive quickly. Her fans don’t want to miss a moment of the action and are waiting anxiously for her to give birth.

April remained in her stall while Oliver got some yard time on Tuesday afternoon. The forecast called for thunderstorms, so keepers were careful about letting them out since lightning is especially dangerous for giraffes.

As of late Tuesday night, April remained quiet in her stall. She spent some time sleeping and carrying on the routine of regurgitating her food. Animal Adventure Park urged followers to hang in there, be patient, and know that wait will be worth it.

Animal Adventure Park, like everyone else, is ready for the new arrival. They announced on Monday that those who subscribe to the park’s Labor and Birth Announcements for $4.99 will be the first to know what gender April’s baby giraffe is after it’s born. As the Inquisitr reported, it sparked some controversy among followers. A few users were frustrated about having to pay money to find out the calf’s gender when they’ve been devoted to watching the live cam and being a supportive audience. Many more were quick to defend the park, reminding critics that the live cam and Facebook updates are free. Animal Adventure Park owner, Jordan Patch, responded to the controversy by reasoning that the text alert system would get word out sooner than a media press release. He also justified the decision by saying that all proceeds for subscribing to the text alert system would go towards giraffe conservation, care for Oliver and April, and other means of supporting the park.

NYC News Calm Before the Storm? Baby Giraffe Quiets in April’s Belly https://t.co/7Y4S4q4zpe pic.twitter.com/z8SD2dBcQP — NYC NewsChannel (@NYC_NC) March 26, 2017

Are you still watching April the giraffe on Animal Adventure Park’s live cam? When do you think she’ll finally give birth to her calf?

[Featured Image by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images]