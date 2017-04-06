Seattle Seahawks: Is Eddie Lacy The Answer In The Backfield?

Eddie Lacy was a budding superstar heading into his third NFL season with the Green Bay Packers, but unfortunately, he would never reach that status. After an impressive first two seasons in the league, Lacy began struggling with major weight issues. That was an issue for him last year as well, although injuries cut his season short as well.

Despite the struggles he has had over the last couple seasons, the Seattle Seahawks chose to sign him to a one-year, $4.25 million contract. Lacy might be exactly what the Seahawks need to finally replace Marshawn Lynch, but is he truly the answer for Seattle in the backfield?

Last season with the Packers, Lacy ended up carrying the football 71 times for 360 yards and no touchdowns in the five games that he was able to play. Two years ago, Lacy racked up 758 yards and three touchdowns for the Packers. Those numbers were far from the star-studded statistics that he put up throughout his first two years.

At just 26-years-old, there is no question that Lacy can get back in shape and come back from a rough past two years.

Russell Wilson and the Seattle offensive game plan has always suited a bruising running back. Back when Lynch was the starting running back, they found ways to open holes for him through the middle rather than around the edges. That is something that Lacy never found in Green Bay, which could change everything in the next chapter of his career with the Seahawks.

Pete Carroll opened up to ESPN NFL analyst John Clayton about the signing of Lacy and what he thinks of his new back.

“He’s a big back. He’s a big guy. Ain’t nothing wrong with that. But there will be a real concerted effort to make sure he’s at his very best. This is a hard time for him because he’s working some rehab right now, but he is well-aware of what our expectations and the standards that we’re setting. We would not have done this if we didn’t have a really clear understanding of how we’re going to go forward.” “This is a big deal for him. It’s a one-year contract for him. This is a chance for him to prove it and show where he is in the league and how he fits in and how he can work to secure a good future for him. And he knows all of that. Coming here is really something he’s pumped up about because he knows how we see it, too. So we’re going to get him in great shape. We’re going to show him at his very best. There’s a weight in there that’s a really good spot for him that he’s working toward. And we’ll do a nice job with that.”

Seattle did put weight clauses in Lacy’s contract, which will force the former star running back to keep himself in shape. If he doesn’t, he will lose money and the Seahawks could end up voiding his contract.

All of that being said, is Lacy the answer for the Seahawks in the backfield? There is no question that he has the talent to be. The only question will be, can he figure out how to get in shape and his work ethic back on track?

If the answer to both of those questions is yes, then the former Packers’ star will get back on track in 2017 with the Seahawks.

Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise will likely both have roles within the Seattle offense as well. Lacy is not going to be the only running back that gets carries all season. Even with that being the case, he will still get the bulk of the carries and will likely end up being the starting back at the start of the season.

Expect to see Lacy find himself again in 2017. He may not get back to being a 1,000-yard back this season, but he will be an impact player for the Seahawks’ offense.

