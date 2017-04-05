‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Valentin’s Love Child, Sonny’s Warning, Anna Leaves For Hungary?

General Hospital spoilers tease that Wednesday’s episode will revolve around Nelle (Chloe Lanier) although there will also be shocking revelations concerning Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) relationship. Jasper Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) decided to come clean on the issue with Nelle’s kidney. Nelle will also receive another warning from Port Charles mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

All About Nelle

After Tonja Walker who played the villainous role of Olivia Jerome left General Hospital, PC residents are back to solving unanswered questions. This week, Nelle is going to have a lot on her plate. Despite all the revelations Michael Quartermaine (Chad Duell) is still conflicted with his feelings. No matter what Nelle did, General Hospital spoilers tease that he just couldn’t put an off switch for his attraction to the woman. Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is suffering thanks to how Nelle interfered with their lives but with the revelations coming her way, she might sympathize with the woman more.

In Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, Jax revealed the truth about the kidney donation which leaves Carly stunned from the double betrayal. After what Sonny did, hearing Jax admit that he said nothing about Nelle being the kidney donor is just too much for Carly. Two men in her life betrayed her and both incidents involved Nelle. Amidst the confusion Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) will reassure Michael that she likes Nelle.

General Hospital spoilers also suggest that when Michael hears the truth from Jax, this would draw him and Nelle closer. This is a positive indication that the two might finally get together. While there’s a high likelihood of having a new couple in Port Charles, Sonny will bump into Nelle and he issues a warning. Prior spoilers seem to indicate that Sonny’s marriage could be over soon due to Nelle’s schemes and the mob boss tells the woman to watch out.

Nelle’s name is not just going to bother the Corinthos household. When Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) hears that Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) is getting chummy with the Cassadine’s new nanny, he is going to be worried. Dante knows what Valentin is capable of and how the man might react. He fears for Lulu’s safety and his hunch is on point since Valentin is not happy with Nelle and Lulu’s friendship too.

Valentin’s Other Child

Over the past episodes of General Hospital, Valentin proved he could be a father. He has been great to Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) and he did what he could to retain custody of the child. He even looked for the best legal eye Nora Buchanan (Hillary Smith) to ensure his child will remain in his care. Valentin wants the best home for his family that he warned Anna to stop messing with him and this led to a confrontation between the two. This big reveal led Anna to an interesting conclusion.

General Hospital spoilers have been circulating that Anna has no memory of sleeping with Valentin because she did not do it. It’s likely that Valentin slept with her twin sister Alex Devane. Nathan Varni already teased that General Hospital would be resurrecting some characters from One Life to Live and All My Children. This time, they could breathe life to Alex Devane who is supposedly in Hungary.

Since Anna is bothered with how much she forgot, her theory on who Valentin spent the night with could be true. Spoilers tease that Anna will go to Hungary to confront her twin sister. Rumors suggest Valentin and Alex did not just sleep together, they had a child. Prior General Hospital spoilers revealed that a young man is going to find his way to Port Charles and that person is the son of one of the residents. This person could be Valentin and Alex Devane’s love child. Based on these General Hospital spoilers, more characters from OLTL and AMC would reappear soon.

WATCH: Tracy's reading of Edward's letter left us a little teary-eyed. We'd grab some tissues if we were you. #GH pic.twitter.com/HdNvSd96Hi — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 4, 2017

