WWE News: WWE Teases NXT Call-Ups For Post-‘WrestleMania’ ‘SmackDown Live’

The post-WrestleMania Monday Night Raw is always one of the most watched episodes of WWE television every year. Now that the brand split is underway, that means SmackDown Live will probably see a big increase as well. The WWE posted a small preview of tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live and hinted that there will be the possibility of some NXT call-ups to the Blue Brand.

The exact quote from the WWE was the question of “will any new talent emerge on Team Blue after The Revival debuted on RAW?” That brings up some interesting rumors that have floated around the WWE and SmackDown Live since before WrestleMania 33.

The biggest rumor was that Shinsuke Nakamura was making his WWE main roster debut this week on SmackDown Live. That seemed to strengthen when Nakamura lost his return match with Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Orlando and failed to regain his NXT title.

The way the WWE has worked with NXT was to have champions lose their titles, lose their rematch, and then make their WWE main roster debuts. That is how Neville made his debut. That is how Sami Zayn made his WWE debut. That is how Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe all made their main roster WWE debuts. It would also help to cover up the fact that John Cena is leaving the WWE for the next two month.

There is a very good chance that Shinsuke Nakamura will make his SmackDown Live debut tonight in Orlando, Florida. There is also something else that fans should be looking forward to. If Shinsuke makes his move from NXT to SmackDown Live, he has said he has a dream match in the WWE.

Shinsuke Nakamura said that he wants to wrestle AJ Styles in the WWE. The two men had some amazing matches in New Japan Professional Wrestling but Nakamura wants to put their talent on display in a WWE ring. The rumors that AJ Styles might be on his way to Monday Night Raw after the roster shakeup next week means that tonight might be their only chance to wrestle on SmackDown Live.

That could also tie in with the idea that tonight’s SmackDown Live will have a “phenomenal ascent by AJ Styles.” That is a curious statement by the WWE. Shane McMahon had nothing but praise for AJ Styles after their WrestleMania 33 match. However, there is also the fact that Daniel Bryan has said he doesn’t want AJ Styles on the SmackDown Live roster anymore. That problem needs to be answered tonight.

There are other promotions from NXT that have been rumored, although there is little chance that everyone moves up to SmackDown Live tonight, especially since the brand shakeup will mix up the rosters next week.

The three other moves include the tag team of DIY, Latino star Andrade “Cian” Almas, and the popular Tye Dillinger. Out of those names, Tye Dillinger is the best bet to make his debut on SmackDown Live tonight. There was a minor Twitter feud between Dillinger and SmackDown Live star The Miz last year and that could be a great feud for SmackDown Live.

Of course, if Daniel Bryan is in charge of trading people from SmackDown Live, the biggest name he could trade would be his rival The Miz. If the WWE really wants a Tye Dillinger vs. The Miz feud, they might want to hold off on him until after the roster shakeup.

Andrade “Cian” Almas could be a nice fit on SmackDown Live. He struggled to get over in NXT until he turned heel but has been solid since then. He lost to the debuting Aleistar Black at NXT TakeOver: Orlando and the WWE might want to add more Latino talent to the main roster.

With The Revival debuting on Monday Night Raw and shaking up the tag team division there, SmackDown Live could answer with DIY, which would give them another face tag team. However, with the disappointment of former NXT fan favorites American Alpha as tag team champions on SmackDown Live, there is concern that DIY could fare much better.

SmackDown Live airs every Tuesday night on USA Network at 8 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by WWE]