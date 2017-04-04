Sarah Michelle Gellar Opens Up About Her New Cookbook, Shannen Doherty And Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently opened up about her least favorite season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the close relationship she has with Shannen Doherty, and, of course, Gellar’s brand new cookbook, Stirring Up Fun With Food. Even though this year marks the 20th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar has cooking on her mind. Rather than taking on vampires, Sarah is now contemplating a solo project which may include the slaying of carrots, but not the slaying of the undead.

Discussing her new cookbook Stirring Up Fun With Food, Sarah Michelle Gellar told Entertainment Tonight that part of the reason that she decided to write her own cookbook was because she wanted to give fans creative license to really experiment with food, regardless of whether they had ever stood in a kitchen before or were an expert chef.

“For me, it’s about taking away the intimidation factor. This is for people who — even from novice to expert, it’s just creative ways to get your creative juices flowing.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar spoke with Good Housekeeping about her new cookbook and explained how her recipes and ideas can especially help those with families and how easy it is for parents to get their children involved in the cooking process with them. Gellar believes that sharing a kitchen with your family is an ideal thing in many ways as children can learn to cook and also feel that they can open up more while doing something creative in the way of food preparation.

“Sunday is pizza night. I love seeing how adventurous the kids are with toppings. It’s quality time we wouldn’t get if I prepared meals while they watched TV in another room. I love every minute in the kitchen with my kids, even the mess. I find that in the car on the way home from school, I often get one-word answers when I ask about their day. But when we’re cooking, I get in-depth stories.”

— sarah michelle gellar, seth green and alyson hannigan behind the scenes of “buffy the vampire slayer”, 1999 pic.twitter.com/N17uhhiQun — ㅤ (@femmeslayer) March 28, 2017

On the subject of Shannen Doherty, Sarah Michelle Gellar has plenty to say. This is because they are best friends and also because of Doherty’s extraordinarily brave battle against cancer. Sarah believes because Shannen has been so open about her battle with cancer that this has helped other women by showing them that it is completely normal to be frightened and to feel scared and alone.

“Shannen’s incredible. What she’s done for other women going through it is so brave, and that’s what real bravery is, is to go through the hardest part of your life and show people, it’s OK to be scared. And it’s OK to be vulnerable, and you can do it.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar also revealed that despite everything Shannen Doherty has been through, the pair has even taken up a super intense dance workout as part of a new exercise routine. In fact, the thought that Doherty has no problem with these dance exercise workouts means that Sarah feels she must do them too. After all, if they are tough going for Sarah Michelle Gellar, they are probably that much more difficult for Shannen Doherty right now, which is why Gellar feels she must persist at them.

Since Buffy the Vampire Slayer has such die-hard fans, more than a few of these have pondered over which seasons are the favorite and not so favorite of Sarah Michelle Gellar. Sarah has no problem now saying that out of all the seasons of the show, Season 6 was her least favorite, and the one she could have happily lived without, according to Nerdist.

“I’ve always said that season 6 was not my favorite. I felt it betrayed who she was. Even just getting to talk to Joss and be able to get his opinion was not as easy when he’s not upstairs. He had three shows. He had Angel and Firefly, so that was hard.”

What was your favorite season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and are you planning on getting Sarah Michelle Gellar’s new cookbook, Stirring Up Fun With Food?

[Featured Image by Diane Freed/Getty Images]