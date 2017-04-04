Kourtney Kardashian Soaks Up Sun, Scott Disick Looks Miserable In Hawaii

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be having a great time soaking up the sun on her family vacation, while Scott Disick couldn’t look more miserable in photographs of the parents in Hawaii.

Kourtney Kardashian was thrilled to take her sons Mason and Reign to some of the filming locations used in the 2015 film Jurassic World while they are on their family vacation in Hawaii.

B E W A R E of D I N O S A U R S A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dressed for the occasion in tropical printed shorts over a white one-piece swimsuit and covered her face with a white baseball hat and aviator sunglasses.

Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, looked adorable and dapper in matching striped swim trunks.

Kourtney shared some videos of their vacation adventure on her Snapchat stories.

Beware of dinosaurs A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:16am PDT

Scott Disick and Penelope, 4, did not join the mother-of-three and the boys for their tropical adventure.

Though they are no longer together romantically, Kourtney and Scott have taken multiple vacations as a family unit and have shown that co-parenting their children is their priority.

On Sunday, Scott was seen tending to Penelope while Kourtney splashed around in the water and soaked up the sun with friends, and according to Daily Mail, he did not appear to be in a very good mood.

My goooooooood morning song ☀️ on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:36am PST

In the preview for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick is heard saying that Kourtney is the “love of his life.”

Scott was photographed holding his daughter Penelope and he was not looking too happy.

Nature A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Although the two are separated at the moment, Kourtney is said to be extremely pleased with the fact that Scott has seemed to get a handle on his drinking problem and take control of his life once again.

“Scott is in a great place right now. He has toned down his partying and has done a really good job of staying in control. Everyone is really proud of Scott for sticking to his word and calming down.”

The pair has remained close because they are both focused on co-parenting their three young children.

Loves the juice A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Mar 10, 2017 at 2:37pm PST

Scott has dealt with issues of substance abuse and infidelity throughout their relationship, and Kourtney made it clear she would no longer tolerate his shenanigans before their split.

A source claimed that Kourtney has been happily single throughout her separation from Scott. She is focusing all of her time and energy on her three children, rather than leading a romantic life.

Relationship goals. Bob, Bob…Happy Birthday Bob! A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Do you think Scott Disick has a chance of getting back with Kourtney Kardashian? Or is it too little too late? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Stringer/Getty Images]