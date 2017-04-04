Kylie Jenner Still Listening To Tyga’s Music After Their Breakup

News of Kylie Jenner’s latest breakup with on and off again boyfriend Tyga is still fresh, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is already making waves on social media. According to Life & Style, Jenner recently posted two videos to her Snapchat of herself lip-synching along to Tyga in her car.

The news comes after Tyga called out the 19-year-old reality star and her endorsement deals in his newest music. His song “ACT GHETTO” featuring Lil Wayne included the lyrics, “She wanna stunt like Rihanna might, make me wear Puma, getting checks like Kylie, yeah, everyday I do it.” Many also assume the chorus is a reference to Jenner, “She just wanna act ghetto when the cameras flash.” Tyga also released the song “100s” featuring rappers A.E. and Chief Keef.

Kylie Jenner via Snapchat: (kylizzlemynizzl) pic.twitter.com/k2JUuwCnoY — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) April 4, 2017

But in posting herself singing along to Tyga’s music, Jenner suggest she’s still supportive of her ex-boyfriend’s music career. The reality star sings along to both of Tyga’s new songs in the Snapchat videos, which fans posted to Twitter.

The two allegedly started dating before Jenner had turned 18. Jenner has supposedly had problems with the 27-year-old’s irresponsible financial habits, in addition to familial drama the two have been involved in.

People confirmed earlier this week that the two were officially “off” for now. Sources, however, say that this might not the last time they break-up and get back together. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again,” a source told People.

Tyga has been a regular feature on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since the two went public with their relationship in 2015 after Jenner turned 18. They’ve also regularly documented their ups and downs on social media. One of their first break-ups came in November, 2015, when Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian got together with Tyga’s ex-fiancee Blac Chyna. Chyna has a son, King, with Tyga, and now recently had a baby with Kardashian. A source told People that although Jenner “feels like she can’t trust Tyga,” there’s no saying they won’t get back together.

Kylie Jenner via Snapchat: #2 (kylizzlemynizzl) pic.twitter.com/Zi3hGTCLbx — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) April 4, 2017

In addition to family drama involving Jenner’s brother, the two have also fought over money problems. Tyga is reportedly worth $2 million, but according to Hollywood Life, Jenner has been “fed up” with his money troubles. Us Weekly also reported that Chyna has accused Tyga of not paying child support for their 4-year-old son.

Jenner’s Snapchat is the first time either have alluded to their breakup, though she doesn’t explicitly refer to the status of her relationship with the rapper. As fans have noted, Jenner’s Instagram hasn’t featured any photos of Tyga since Valentine’s Day, perhaps an indication they’ve been split for even longer. They haven’t been shy in the past about sharing their relationship on social media, including heavily documenting their vacation to Costa Rica together on Instagram.

The latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is still airing on E! Much of the latest season centers on sister Kim Kardashian’s struggle to get pregnant with her third child with rapper Kanye West, as well as the aftermath of her robbery at gunpoint in Paris. But surely the younger Jenner sister will be a prominent part of the new season.

Tyga and Jenner have been broken up for months at a time before getting back together, including a two-month split last year just before the Met Ball. If Kylie Jenner and Tyga do get back together, they’ll surely share the news on social media. For now, fans can look to clues to their relationship in Tyga’s lyrics or Jenner’s many social media feeds.

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]