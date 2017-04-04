‘New Girl’ Season 7 Canceled Or Renewed By Fox? Jess, Nick’s Reunion In Season 6 Final Episode

New Girl Season 7 ‘s fate remains uncertain. Fox has not yet officially renewed or canceled the series, but according to reports, Season 6 final episode, which airs Tuesday night, might feel like a series finale.

The final episode of New Girl Season 6, titled “Five Stars to Beezus,” will see big changes, Episode 22’s official synopsis reveals. One of the big moments of the episode is expected to be Nick and Jess’ reunion.

Jess (Zooey Deschanel) is ready to tell Nick (Jake Johnson) of her true feelings for him. Meanwhile, Nick takes a meeting with a book publisher, as Aly (Nasim Pedrad) helps Winston (Lamorne Morris) reconnect with an important person. Then, Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt (Max Greenfield) receive big news.

Line up and get ready! The season finale of #NewGirl is on TOMORROW at 8/7c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/UpPE4ZMOCP — New Girl (@NewGirlonFOX) April 3, 2017

Series executive producers Brett Baer and Dave Finkel believe that fans will find the ending of “Five Stars to Beezus” satisfactory. They told TV Guide that the New Girl Season 6 finale would answer many questions, adding that if New Girl Season 7 were happening, the final episode would also provide a space to grow.

We really wanted to make sure that we delivered an ending that could work in both directions. If it was the series finale, that it answered a lot of questions, and then if it was just the season finale, there would be space to grow.

Moreover, according to the report, the finale episode of New Girl Season 6 does feel like a series finale, as “every character finishes the episode at a place that feels like the end of a chapter.” And the episode also features two emotional moments that will make the fans cry.

In the penultimate episode of New Girl Season 6, “San Diego,” Schmidt’s first name was finally revealed. It turned out to be Winston. Baer and Finkel told TV Line that they decided to reveal the first name of Schmidt in Episode 21 because they were not sure whether Fox would renew the series for another season or not.

We were waiting for the moment when it felt right and most impactful. And we still don’t know if there will be a Season 7, so it’s one of those things where if we’re going to do it, we better do it [now].

Episode 21 also saw Nick breaking up with Reagan (Meghan Fox). The finale is likely to show Jess and Nick’s romantic reunion, and according to Baer, the series uncertain future had played a part in reuniting them. And Meghan Fox is set to return to reprise her role if New Girl returns with Season 7 this fall.

It would be “really disappointing” if the series had ended without giving the viewers “a satisfactory conclusion to a storyline [Nick-Jess] that’s been the engine of the show” since the first season, Baer said. He, however, added that they were “obviously hoping” for New Girl Season 7.

We have ideas for how to propel the show into the future. But we didn’t want to go off the air without answering this question.

The two executive producers are hoping against hope that Fox renews the series. Baer said that all the indications suggested that there was a “good possibility” that they were returning for New Girl Season 7, and according to Finkel, they still had plenty of stories to tell.

We still feel like we have stories to tell. And given where the season finale ends, you can sort of see where we could pick up and where future stories can come from.

New Girl premiered on September 20, 2011, and to watch the pilot episode, 10 million viewers tuned in. Since then, the series ratings have continued to drop. The current season’s penultimate episode of the series raked in a rating of 09% in the key demo.

Take the leap! Watch the season finale of #NewGirl TONIGHT at 8/7c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/NcqY9oaNNd — New Girl (@NewGirlonFOX) April 4, 2017

New Girl Season 6 finale, titled “Five Stars to Beezus,” airs on Tuesday, April 4, on Fox. And if Fox renews the series for Season 7, the new season might premiere sometime in September.

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]