Watch Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream: Russell Westbrook Can Tie Triple-Double Record

Russell Westbrook can make history Tuesday when his Oklahoma City Thunder host the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA inter-conference game that will live stream from Oklahoma as Westbrook continues his drive to become only the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double over an entire season.

If Westbrook can score in double figures against Milwaukee, as well as record at least 10 rebounds and 10 assists, he will tie the 55-year-old record for most triple-double games in an NBA season — a record of 41 set in the 1961-1962 season by Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson who then played for the Cincinnati Royals — a franchise that today is known as the Sacramento Kings.

If the 28-year-old, former UCLA star Westbrook, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft by the then-Seattle Supersonics, can score only 37 points with 11 rebounds and 29 assists in the Thunder’s final six games — starting Tuesday against the Bucks — he will average a triple double for the season. Of course, when Robertson played, the three-point shot did not exist in the NBA, but Robertson nonetheless scored an average of 30.8 points per game in 1961-1962.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central Daylight Time, 5 p.m. Pacific and 8 p.m. Eastern Time at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, April 4.

Watch highlights from Westbrook’s incredible and likely record-setting season in the video below.

Apart from Westbrook’s shot at tying the 55-year-old single season triple-double record, Tuesday’s game is a significant one for both teams as they try to secure the best possible playoff position in their respective conferences. Oklahoma City currently sits in the Western Conference sixth seed — but the Thunder are currently just a game-and-a-half ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies, with six games left to play for OKC.

But Oklahoma has dropped two games in a row and four of their last seven. Over in the East, however, surging Milwaukee, despite losing to Dallas on Sunday, has won eight of their last 11 — including a three-point victory over the conference-leading Boston Celtics to shoot up the standings into the fifth spot.

Can the Milwaukee Bucks contain Russell Westbrook and continue their late-season run up the NBA Eastern Conference standings? Or will Westbrook get his record 41st triple couple and help the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder snap their two-game losing streak? To find out, watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs, Oklahoma City Thunder NBA inter-conference matchup live stream online from the 18,200-seat Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with streaming video provided by WatchESPN at this link, or by downloading either the WatchESPN or ESPN app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. WatchESPN also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and other set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Bucks vs. Thunder showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

There is an alternative for fans who are unable to access WatchESPN (which requires login credentials). The Sling TV basic internet TV package offers ESPN, including the Milwaukee vs. Oklahoma City game, and offers a seven-day free trial. To sign up, visit this link.

PlayStation Vue is another “over the top” internet TV service that offers ESPN, and also comes with a free trial allowing fans to watch the Milwaukee Bucks’ visit to Oklahoma City to face Westbrook and the Thunder via live stream. Access PlayStation Vue at this link.

[Featured Image by Sue Ogrocki/AP Images]