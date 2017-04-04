Kylie Jenner And Tyga Broke Up But That Doesn’t Stop Her From Rapping Along To His New Song

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have broken up again, and this time around, there’s no telling if they’ll get back together or not. One clue at least proves that there’s no bad blood between the on again, off again couple. Just days after learning that Tyga was living on his own in a new bachelor pad, Kylie jumped on Snapchat by herself and rapped along with Tyga’s new song.

Kylie shared a video to Snapchat on Monday, and in it, she’s lip syncing along to Tyga’s new song “Act Ghetto,” featuring Lil Wayne. Kylie gets a shoutout in the song, which might be why she likes it. Considering that Kylie and Tyga were previously inseparable, it’s not surprising that she already knows all the words to his new song.

“Act Ghetto” was just one of two new songs that Tyga debuted on Soundcloud this week. Tyga’s other new song, “100s,” also made its debut for purchase. Maybe, one or both of the singles will take off, and the constantly money-troubled rapper can pay some of his bills.

#Song: Act Ghetto – Tyga Feat Lil Wayne A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

The thing is, Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s break up might not even be permanent. It’s not the first time the two have separated briefly before getting back together. It seems that a lot of people think that’s exactly what will happen this time around too. E! News reported that a source told them that despite being photographed out and about quite a few times without Tyga, they aren’t necessarily over.

“Kylie wants time to just be by herself and do her. Tyga is not giving up as that’s his one and only lady.”

It seems that Tyga is upset about the split from Kylie Jenner. After speculation started heating up that the two were having some relationship issues, the “Rack City” rapper posted a picture on Instagram that looked like he might be confirming the split. The caption to the sad Tyga picture says, “Learning from failure,” and it’s not clear if he’s talking about his failed relationship or not. It’s safe to say that he wasn’t talking about his failed rap career with two new songs out.

Learning from failure. #Bits2 A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

It’s been a while since Kylie Jenner and Tyga took a break, so maybe it’s about time they were due. The first time the mostly inseparable pair split up was around Tyga’s birthday back in November 2015. There were reports that he was caught creeping in the DMs with multiple women, including a transgender model, Mia Isabella.

There were also a few Kylie and Tyga breaks in 2016 during the time when everyone was focusing on her brother Rob Kardashian and his even more volatile relationship with Tyga’s ex-fiance, Blac Chyna. They had even bigger drama last week when Chyna went off on Snapchat and completely blasted Tyga, calling him a “b***h” and claiming that he didn’t even pay child support.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 14, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Blac Chyna went on to claim that Tyga and Rob Kardashian were tag teaming her, telling lies about her in order to make her look bad. It was soon learned that Chyna got upset after finding out from Rob that Tyga had been telling him that Chyna wanted him back after her recent split with Rob. The thing is, Rob Kardashian still tells Blac Chyna everything, and he spilled his guts about all the claims Tyga had reportedly been making.

If Tyga really was running to Rob and being messy about their shared baby mama, it’s not clear how that will affect his currently broken relationship with Kylie Jenner. Certainly many expect the two to reunite and pretend that nothing is wrong like they usually do. Then again, this might be the final break up for Kylie Jenner and Tyga, and it might not be a bad thing for the 19-year old to get her feet wet with a few other relationship before getting serious again.

[Featured Image by Lionel Cironneau/AP Images]