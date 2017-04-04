‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin’s Ex Madison Walls Slams Him Online After Split

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin and his new girlfriend, former Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls, have split. The pair, who only confirmed their relationship days ago, have announced their break up after only two weeks of dating. Now, Madison is speaking out about her ex online, and it’s not pretty.

According to Radar Online, Javi Marroquin revealed this week that he and Madison Channing Walls have officially split. The Teen Mom 2 dad revealed that the couple remain friends and that he’s doing “great” after the break-up. “We just decided being friends is better off,” Javi revealed. However, Madison may be singing a different tune. Madison Walls’ Twitter feed hints at some relationship drama and possible bitterness towards Javi Marroquin after the split.

“One thing I’ll never do is beg someone to be a part of my life,” Walls, 26, retweeted. Later, she took to Twitter again to reveal that she believes her generation has lost the value of romance, trust, and conversation.

“Our generation has lost the value of romance, the value of trust and the value of conversation. Sadly, small talk is the new deep.”

She later tweeted, “Ouch.”

It looks like the Teen Mom 2 dad may have another nasty split on his hands. As many fans know, Javi Marroquin and his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, went through a messy divorce which ended with Kail filing a protection from abuse order against the father of her 3-year-old son, Lincoln.

“She said it’s because I harassed her via text about all this divorce and guy stuff,” Marroquin said of the PFA order.

“I signed a consent PFA, which means there’s no evidence of abuse. I just can’t contact her unless it’s in regards to Lincoln for a year. Her and the world know I would never threaten or put my hands on her. As a man, I have my proof and will get out of it.”

Javi has also revealed that he’s working on a tell-all book that will share his side of the story and details his marriage to Kailyn Lowry. The book, which is reportedly being called Heartlessly Hustled, is a play on the title of Lowry’s book, Hustle and Heart.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry announced last month that she is pregnant with her third child. Although the Teen Mom 2 star says Javi Marroquin is not the father of her unborn baby, she’s refusing to reveal the identity of her third baby daddy.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn announced during a recently aired Teen Mom 2 special that she was dating a “super hot” guy. Fans immediately believed that Kail was talking about her current baby daddy since it was revealed that she was newly pregnant at the time the special was filmed. However, Lowry and the father of her unborn child are no longer together. Kail’s publicist recently confirmed that the father of the baby is one of Lowry’s friends and that it’s unclear how much of a role he will have in raising the baby.

“The father is a friend [Kailyn Lowry] was briefly dating. We don’t know how involved the father will be. [She] will release that information when she’s ready.”

As for Javi Marroquin’s love life, the Teen Mom 2 daddy may be trying his hand at reality TV dating. Before hooking up with Madison Walls, Javi revealed that he wanted to be included in the next season of MTV’s reality dating series Are You The One and hopes to find his perfect match on the show.

