Donald Trump Approval Rating Today Slumps Again, Could Impact 2018 Midterms Elections

A new Quinnipiac University poll out today shows that Donald Trump’s approval rating today is slipping again. Donald Trump’s approval rating today is in the negative again, with a 35 percent approval rating and a 57 percent disapproval rating. The Hill reports that this is a six-point drop since early March.

It is a two-point drop from last week and a two-point drop from the last Quinnipiac University poll on March 22. His disapproval rating today has increased one point since last week. These are not the directions Trump wants his numbers going. Consistent dips in approval ratings could have an impact on midterms, and Trump’s approval ratings could be problematic for Republicans in the 2018 elections.

The Quinnipiac University poll out today shows Trump’s approval rating has sunk to 35 percent. This is lower than President Obama’s worst approval rating, which was 38 percent in 2013.

The Quinnipiac University poll found that 51 percent of men disapprove of the president, and 39 percent approve. That has jumped 8 percent since the Inquisitr last reported on Trump’s approval rating from a Quinnipiac University poll that showed Trump’s base is eroding.

Seventy-nine percent of Republicans approve of the president, and 14 percent approve. That is a four-point drop in Republican approval from March 22. Forty-eight percent of Caucasian voters disapprove of the president, and 43 percent approve.

Disapproval is highest among women at 63 percent disapproval. Democrats disapprove of the president at 91 percent. Fifty-seven percent of independents disapprove of the president, and 77 percent of non-white voters in this survey disapprove of the president.

As noted in the last analysis of the Quinnipiac University poll of Trump’s approval ratings today by the Inquisitr, the president’s personal characteristics are the source of his consistently low approval ratings. In today’s results, 61 percent of voters found the president dishonest.

That is an increase by one point since the last poll. Fifty-five percent believe he does not have good leadership skills, a number that has not changed since the last poll. Fifty-seven percent of voters believe the president does not care about Americans, a number that has not changed.

Sixty-six percent believe the president is not level-headed, a number that has not changed. Previously, 66 percent believed the president was a strong person. Today’s poll has 64 percent believing he is a strong person.

In the March 22 report, 59 percent said they thought the president was intelligent. That number has gone up one point in this poll. Sixty-one percent of Americans do not believe the president shares their values, a number that has stayed consistent.

Tim Malloy, the assistant direct of the Quinnipiac University poll, notes that Trump is still struggling with his base.

“President Donald Trump continues to struggle, even among his most loyal supporters. Many of them would be hard pressed to see even a sliver of a silver lining in this troubling downward spiral. President George W. Bush, who hit a negative 28 percent on May 14, 2008, had less support, but it took eight years, two unpopular wars, and a staggering economy to get there.”

In the new Quinnipiac University poll, the majority of respondents at 52 percent say they are embarrassed to have Trump as president. Twenty-seven report they are proud of Donald Trump and 19 percent do not have an opinion on the topic.

Health care was a hot-button issue for these respondents. Trump’s approval rating today on health care is 28 percent. Sixty-one percent disapprove of his environmental policy, and 48 percent believe he is not handling the economy well. The majority of Americans do not approve of the way he is handling foreign policy, with 58 percent disapproving.

Forty-nine percent of Americans do not approve of how he handles terrorism, and 57 percent disapprove of his immigration policy.

Congress is not getting a much higher rating than Trump’s approval rating today. Seventy percent of voters disapprove of the job Republicans are doing. This is up six points from March 22, meaning more disapprove of Congress since March. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan gets a 28 percent approval rating. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell received a 14 percent approval rating.

Tim Malloy noted the current trend happening between Trump’s approval rating today and how Congress is faring with the American people.

“As President Trump’s approval tanks, Congress, especially Republicans, follow right behind him. Speaker Ryan is less popular than Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, a long-time target of the Right. Over on the Senate side, it’s no party either. Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer both have terrible numbers.”

The poll reported on today surveyed 1,171 voters across the nation between March 30 and April 3.

In comparison, Project Five Thirty-Eight has Trump’s approval rating today slightly higher, as hovering between 39.8 and 40 percent. But the trajectory on his approval rating is still sliding down consistently. Gallup has Trump’s approval rating today at 39 percent with 55 percent disapproval.

The implication of these numbers is not good for the midterms and 2018 elections. Cook Political Report says today that there are a few traits in the political climate that will determine how midterm elections will fare. The president can get away with low approval ratings overall, but he must have approval ratings in his own party around the 85 percent mark and wants to see his approval ratings in the independents in the 30s or low 40s.

But Trump’s approval rating today with Republicans is dropping below 80 percent and hit 79 percent today. Forty-three percent of independents approve of Donald Trump, so he is still in the safe range when it comes to midterms. But he will need to maintain this number for over a year, and this is not the trend he is experiencing right now.

Cook Political Report notes that if these trends continue, Democrats will have the upper hand going into the midterms. Cook Political Report also has some harsh predictions for Trump’s control of the House if the current trend continues and Trump stays in office.

“Trump’s numbers now look more like those of a president who is about to be hit by a wave election that wipes his party out of power in the House, than one who is going to be able to ride a wave of success. This should worry Trump…”

Cook Political Report also notes that if Trump loses control in the House, Democrats will gain the upper hand in subpoena power in oversight committees. That could change the ball game entirely when it comes to scandals such as the Trump-Russia scandal currently plaguing the White House.

American constituents are already demanding more of their Congress members, both Democrats and Republicans. Republican Devin Nunes was met with some angry constituents on a recent trip home over how he has handled the Trump-Russia scandal in the House Intelligence Committee. This could be problematic for him, and other Republicans, come midterms and the 2018 elections.

But Democrats reportedly have an ace in the hole when it comes to midterms and the 2018 elections. Former Deputy Attorney General Eric Holder and President Obama are reportedly working on lawsuits to prevent gerrymandering in the 2018 elections. This could come in handy for the Democrats come the midterms and would be bolstered if Trump’s approval rating today continues at its current rate of descent.

