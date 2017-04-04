Melanie Griffith Talks Battling Addiction, Antonio Banderas, And Her Cosmetic Surgeries

Melanie Griffith isn’t holding back when it comes to talking about her life and her complex past. The actress spoke to Porter magazine and didn’t hold back on her struggles with addiction, her divorce with Antonio Banderas, and her cosmetic surgeries.

According to People, Griffith tried to make sure her addiction didn’t affect her three children, Alexander Bauer, Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, and Stella Banderas, when they were growing up. Although she once believed they were unaffected, recently, she had to face the truth that they knew all about her addiction and rehab stints.

Wearing @thesashaprojectla during #makemarchmatter for @childrensla. Thank you sweet Sasha!!! Sasha is 8 years old, has Cerebral Palsy and raises money for CHLA Art Therapy Programs. Go to www.thesashaprojectla.com to see what she's up to???????? A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

“I was a totally functioning mom. I wasn’t like a drunk-on-the-floor, out-of-it person,” Griffith said. “I didn’t do some things I probably should have done but, mostly, I was there for my kids. They had a sort of privileged gypsy life.”

Melanie went into her first rehab program to treat alcohol addiction in 1988, three years after her son Alexander was born. The rehab stay connected her with a former flame, Don Johnson. They were married for five years before splitting up again.

“Don was actually waiting for me when I got out of rehab. We got back together; it was the most natural, perfect, loving thing. Then it just sort of wasn’t working. I think it’s hard when you are both in the public eye unless one of you gives up work.”

In 1996, Melanie married Antonio Banderas, and by all accounts, many thought they had a great relationship. They were married for 18 years before they called it quits.

“I think part of the reason my marriage to Antonio fell apart was because I was stuck; nobody else is to blame. It’s just that I personally got stuck and I won’t let that happen again, I want to enjoy life, I want to do whatever I want to do,” Melanie stated.

The golden one and me hangin in Aspen???? A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Sep 1, 2016 at 4:02pm PDT

According to USA Today, Griffith didn’t realize until someone told her that she had gone way overboard with facial cosmetic surgery.

“I didn’t (realize it had gone too far) until people started saying. ‘Oh my god, what has she done?!'” Melanie said. “I was so hurt I went to a different doctor and he started dissolving all of this (stuff) that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now.”

As for her dating life, or lack thereof, the actress said that she isn’t interested in getting out there just yet. In Melanie’s opinion, it’s a great change for her because in the past the minute she was single, she was already hooking up with another eligible bachelor. Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson, and Ryan O’Neal are just a few of Griffith’s past flames.

“I’m shy with men now, very reticent … nobody has asked me on a date [for almost two years],” Griffith admitted.

Melanie said that she isn’t dating, but she does enjoy going out with her girlfriends. One of those girlfriends is the Kardashian’s matriarch, Kris Jenner.

“We became best friends,” Griffith said. “She is so much fun, so smart, so normal and so loving. She is unbelievable like when I had my back operation, she was there bringing me chopped salad. We just went to Aspen together last week.”

Melanie Griffith seems to be focusing on herself and her happiness. She remains close friends with her ex-husband, Antonio Banderas. She said that even though they divorced in 2014, she will always love him.

Me and @krisjenner after meeting His Holiness the Dalai Lana???????????????????????? A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Jul 5, 2015 at 11:31am PDT

Griffith admitted that she had gone overboard with plastic surgery, but she believes now that she’s repaired those botched surgeries, she looks “more normal.” She admitted the surgeries that altered her appearance happened “over 20 years ago.”

Melanie Griffith seems to be much happier, honest, and best of all, completely sober.

