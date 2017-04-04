John Cena, Nikki Bella Engaged: Ten Other WWE Superstars Who Are Real Life Wrestling Couples

The world of wrestling suddenly turned romantic when legendary fighter John Cena proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Nikki Bella, in the middle of the ring in front of thousands of WWE fans. John Cena won the tag team match against The Miz and Maryse and took the opportunity to ask Nikki Bella to marry him.

As earlier reported by Inquisitr, John Cena and Nikki Bella’s love story has remained quite a rollercoaster ride for both of them. Let’s have a look on other real life wrestling couples.

1. Triple H And Stephanie McMahon

Before meeting Stephanie, Triple H had been into a long-term relationship with former WWF wrestler Joanie Laurer aka Chyna. The couple later separated, citing personal differences.

After ending the relationship with Chyna, Triple H met Stephanie, the daughter of Vince McMahon, and what began as an on-screen storyline marriage in 2000 turned into a real-life romance between her and Triple H.

The couple got married on Oct. 25, 2003, and have three daughters.

2. CM Punk And AJ Lee

Phillip Brooks aka CM Punk and April Jeanette Brooks aka AJ Lee, are married since 2014. Although the wrestler took a sudden retirement in 2014, his married life has been one of the hottest topics on the internet and among the WWE fans.

Even AJ Lee retired in 2015, but remained one of the most loved WWE divas among the fans.

3. The Undertaker And Michelle McCool

Apart from John Cena’s marriage proposal to Nikki Bella, The Undertaker’s sudden retirement from the wrestling game made many eyes teary.

Everyone knows Roman Reigns retired Undertaker….

How many knows that it made him cry backstage….. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/4LrPpOFvwj — Alan Fisher (@Alanfisher100) April 4, 2017

Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker married his first wife, Jodi Lynn, in 1989. However, the couple decided to end their marriage in 1999. The Undertaker married his second wife, Sara on July 21, 2000. One year after that, Sara made an appearance on WWE (then known as the WWF) as part of the ongoing fight between The Undertaker and Diamond Dallas Page. During her appearance, she referred herself as Undertaker’s wife.

The Undertaker and Sara parted ways in 2007.

After ending his marriage with Sara, The Undertaker got romantically involved with another wrestler, Michelle McCool, whom he married on June 26, 2010.

4. Brock Lesnar And Sable

The 39-year-old Brock Lesnar married Rena Greek, better known by her ring name Sable, on May 6, 2006. Together the couple has two sons, 8-year-old Turk and 7-year-old Duke.

As many of the WWE fans know this for a fact that Sable is ten years Lesnar’s senior and retired from professional wrestling in 2004, but is very supportive of Brock when it comes to winning the WWE matches.

5. Edge And Beth Phoenix

Adam Copeland aka Edge began a serious relationship with Alannah Morley, the sister of Sean Morley, in 1998 and married her after three years of dating. However, things did not work out too well for them and just after two years of their marriage, they decided to end their relationship.

Soon after her divorce with Alannah, Edge married Lisa Ortiz, but soon than anyone has expected, he started an affair with Amy Dumas aka Lita, resulting his divorce with Lisa.

Edge, who retired in 2011 after several injuries, started dating Beth Phoenix and married her last year on his 43rd birthday. The couple has two daughters, 4-year-old Lyric Rose Copeland and 1-year-old Ruby Ever Copeland.

According to ComicBook, Edge and Beth both joined the Hall of Fame in 2017, which officially made them the first real-life couple to both be inducted.

6. Shawn Michaels And Whisper

Michael Hickenbottom aka Shawn Michaels and Rebecca Curci aka Whisper married in 1999 at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE fans know that Shawn Michaels is one of the most well-known performers in professional wrestling. However, his wife’s name is not that common among the wrestlers. However, she was in fact involved with the wrestling world from 1997-1999 by World Championship Wrestling’s “The Nitro Girls.”

“The Nitro Girls” main focus was to entertain the fans during the commercial breaks on Monday Nitro.

Shawn and Whisper have two kids.

7. Matt Hardy and Reby Sky

WWF’s tag team champion, Matt Hardy was in a six-year-long relationship with former WWE Diva Amy Lita Dumas. The couple parted their ways when the news of Lita’s affair with Edge surfaced online.

He revealed in 2011 that he is dating Rebecca Reyes aka Reby Sky. The couple married in 2013 and in 2014, Matt Hardy announced that they are expecting their first child. In 2016, Reby revealed that after Maxel Hardy, they are expecting their second son.

8. Cesaro and Sara Del Rey:

Cesaro and Sara Del Rey are one of the lesser-known WWE couples, but their relationship and their appearance in IWA Mid-South and All Pro Wrestling garnered them many fans.

9. The Miz and Maryse

The 36-year-old Micael G. Mizanin aka The Miz got engaged to WWE Diva Maryse in 2013 and were later married in The Bahamas on Feb. 20, 2014.

After winning Miss Hawaiian Tropic Canada and WWE Divas Championship, Maryse announced in 2011 that she plans to start her own clothing and jewelry line. On the other hand, The Miz is still pursuing his career as a professional wrestler.

“I want to be around her all the time because she’s my best friend, and we talk about everything. It brings a whole new light to my life. To be away from her kind of puts you in a down mood,” Miz once said to ESPN about his relationship with Maryse.

10. Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella:

In April 2014, Daniel married WWE Superstar Brie Bella, with whom he had been into a long-term relationship. The couple’s married life was heavily featured in Total Divas.

Tell us who is your favorite real life wrestling couple in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]