Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston Might Collaborate On TV Project

Now husband and wife Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston first started dating while filming the 2012 comedy Wanderlust, and it seems the two might be willing to take their relationship to the screen again. As Refinery29 writes, they could be angling for a TV project to work on together.

But Theroux, currently known for his role on the HBO show, The Leftovers, is more interested in writing than acting at the moment. Some of his screenwriting credits include Tropic Thunder and Zoolander 2. While promoting the latest season of The Leftovers, he told Entertainment Tonight, that he has a few projects floating around. “I have a few things that I’ve actually already written that I’m tweaking and retooling and another thing I want to write.”

Coincidentally, his wife Jennifer Aniston has hinted she might return to TV. Her latest project includes an appearance in the Sundance Film Festival entry, The Yellow Birds, but after decades in film, she might be ready for another TV project. She says she’s at a point in her career where she might return to the medium that made her famous, particularly on a premium cable network. “That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time.”

However, the two wouldn’t just collaborate on any TV project. Theroux told Entertainment Tonight that it would be difficult to find a project equally appealing to him and to Aniston. “We toss around ideas occasionally, but it’s got to be something I want to write and something she wants to act in, which is harder than you might think.”

The two stars married in a secret ceremony in 2015 and have been a fixture on many red carpets since. The two actually met in 2007 when Theroux was working on Tropic Thunder with Aniston’s friend Ben Stiller. Theroux proposed to Aniston at New York City’s famous Blue Hill restaurant. According to Us Weekly, they invited friends to their secret wedding ceremony under the pretense it was a birthday party for Theroux. They managed to invite celebrity friends such as Lisa Kudrow, Emily Blunt, and Ellen DeGeneres while keeping it all a secret.

Though they kept their wedding ceremony private, Aniston and Theroux have been no strangers to tabloid gossip. The two have had many high-profile relationships. Theroux previously dated costume designer Heidi Bivens, while Aniston has been linked to the likes of Vince Vaughn and John Mayer.

Aniston’s name was, of course, thrust into tabloid headlines again when her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, announced his split from Angelina Jolie. Aniston has not spoken publicly about her ex’s high-profile divorce, although rumors have swirled that she and Pitt have been in contact again since his divorce from Jolie was announced.

Theroux says he would “definitely” write a TV role for Aniston if the right story came along, but at the moment, there are no plans for the husband and wife celebrity couple to work together. It wouldn’t be the first time Aniston collaborated on screen with her husband, and Pitt notably guest-starred in an episode of Friends while the two were still together. Though she is best known for her comedic roles, Aniston has expanded her film choices to include drama such as Cake. Theroux has experience in both dramas such as The Leftovers, and in writing comedy, such as in the hits Tropic Thunder and Zoolander 2. With more and more movie stars coming to TV, husband and wife Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux might be next.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]