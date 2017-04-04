WWE News: John Cena To Miss Next Two Months Of WWE Action

One of the biggest moments that occurred at WrestleMania 33 saw John Cena drop down to a knee and propose to Nikki Bella in front of over 70,000 WWE fans in attendance and millions watching worldwide. With that big moment behind him, John Cena will now miss the next two months of WWE action as he heads out to film his next movie.

The new John Cena movie is called The Pact and is actually a starring effort for Cena. In the movie, a comedy produced by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, John teams with Leslie Mann. The director is Kay Connon, who wrote the first Pitch Perfect movie.

The Pact tells the story of three fathers who learn that their teenage daughters have made a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. These dads then set out to develop a plan to prevent this from happening.

Now that WrestleMania season is over, John Cena will take off the next two months from the WWE to shoot the new movie. 411mania reports that the official shooting dates are from April 19 through June 9 in Atlanta. The Pact comes out on April 28, 2018.

This comes at an interesting time when it comes to the WWE and their plans for the future. Vince McMahon came out on Monday Night Raw this week and announced that next week, SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan and new Monday Night Raw general manager Kurt Angle will come together to work out trades to create a major WWE roster shake up.

While John Cena has been mentioned as a possibility to move back to Monday Night Raw, the fact that he will be out for the next two months makes his trade seem a little wrong timing-wise. The original idea for the 2016 WWE brand split draft was to load up SmackDown Live with some big stars to help it get good ratings.

John Cena and Randy Orton were the two big names sent to the show, and now Orton is the WWE world champion on the SmackDown Live brand. Meanwhile, there are rumors that the WWE is considering sending Roman Reigns to SmackDown Live, but they would need a star of equal standing to come to Monday Night Raw.

That could be John Cena, except that Cena is a part-time star now. Even before the news broke that John would take off the first two months after WrestleMania 33 to shoot a movie, the WWE has already revealed that Cena was a part-time star now.

The WWE announced who was their top merchandise seller, and the company named Roman Reigns the new No. 1 merch seller among full-time stars. They explained his overtaking John Cena as the fact that Cena is a part-time WWE superstar now.

Another rumor with the WWE roster shake-up is that AJ Styles could be headed to Monday Night Raw. This makes a lot of sense because Daniel Bryan had said he didn’t want Styles on SmackDown Live anymore after he attacked Shane McMahon before WrestleMania 33.

Reports from 2016 indicate that AJ Styles was as high as the third best-selling WWE superstar for merchandise sales at one point last year, and that was even as a heel. The fact that Styles is so popular as a bad guy means that he could possibly be a good trade if Roman Reigns is sent to SmackDown Live. However, this doesn’t mean John Cena won’t go to Monday Night Raw as well.

John Cena was on an episode of Talking Smack before WrestleMania 33 and said that he regretted claiming Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a sellout for going to Hollywood to make movies. Now, that is where John Cena’s career is headed, and the next two months without John Cena in the WWE is what many fans will witness from here on out.

