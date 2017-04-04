WWE News: Jim Ross Discusses Whether Chris Benoit Should Ever Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Every year, a group of individuals are inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and some believe that there are a lot of deserving names who should have been in a long time ago. There are those who are still waiting or not quite done in the ring, but their time will likely come. There are even those who have passed on, but many of them deservingly enter the hall as well. Still, there are some who may never make it into the Hall of Fame and one of them is Chris Benoit.

The different classes for the WWE Hall of Fame are no strangers to those who have died and this year wasn’t any different. In 2017, the family of “Ravishing” Rick Rude accepted the award for him as he entered the hall which is something that should have happened a long time ago.

Chris Benoit is known as one of the best technical wrestlers in the history of the sport and no one will ever be able to doubt that fact. Throughout his 25 years in WCW, ECW, and WWE, Benoit held titles on 21 different occasions and many wonder if he’ll ever go into the Hall of Fame, but it just doesn’t seem likely and a legendary announcer believes that too.

Jim Ross was recently a guest on The Hannibal TV and he discussed a number of topics and then, the WWE Hall of Fame was brought up. Ross was first asked about a few of the names he feels will end up going in, and the first two he mentions are quite obvious.

“You know Rock is gonna go in, right? Owen Hart, you got to have it balanced – so what are we gonna do have a whole posthumous Hall Of Fame? Here’s your Hall Of Fame folks. Ironically based on the voting everybody’s deceased.”

At the point of speaking about deceased wrestlers and who may go in posthumously, Ross ended up n the subject of Chris Benoit.

For those that may not know or remember, Chris Benoit missed a number of appointments and appearances in the summer of 2007. At that point, police went to his home in Georgia for a welfare check and that is when they discovered the gruesome scene and the bodies of Benoit, his wife Nancy, and their 7-year-old son Daniel.

An investigation soon revealed that over the course of three days, Benoit had drugged and killed his wife and son before hanging himself. It was after this that WWE ended up essentially wiping any evidence of Benoit from existence and never mentioning his name again.

As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Ross made a solid and absolute point when it comes to the idea of Chris Benoit entering the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Chris Benoit, I don’t think he’ll ever get in. I don’t think Chris Benoit should get in, and I’m okay with my opinion. If you differ I respect that. I was the guy that hired Chris Benoit, nothing Chris Benoit does wasn’t right there that wasn’t already with him. If there was a line to him, wherever he is, you say, ‘hay should you be inducted into the Hall Of Fame?’ Who do you want to induct you? I think he’d say it’ll create too much publicity, it’ll take the importance off of everybody else who’s going in, it’s gonna be the talk of the town. The WWE is inducting into the Hall Of Fame a murderer and suicide victim. That’s the story. You guys know how the media are. That’ll be the story. Can you imagine him going in with The Rock? All of a sudden let’s forget about The Rock, it’s about that murderer guy. So that’s what I think. His talents, skill, accomplishments in the ring match a Hall Of Fame career. Absolutely. But I think he took all those opportunities away with the last 24 hours or so of his life.”

Many people would likely agree with Jim Ross that Benoit easily had one of the most obvious Hall of Fame careers in the ring. Due to the final actions in his life, every single thing he had ever done and worked for, was forgotten, and that is how it should be.

Chris Benoit’s legendary wrestling career spanned decades and traveled throughout multiple promotions with great success. His horrific and terrifying actions outside of the ring which led to the death of his family are things that can never be forgiven and shouldn’t be. Jim Ross’ thoughts on Benoit and believing he should never be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame are likely seconded by many in the industry and it just probably will never happen.

[Featured Image by WWE]