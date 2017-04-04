Davido Sex Tape: ‘Big Brother Naija’ Contestant Allegedly Seen In Explicit Video With South African Woman

Davido may have a sex tape scandal brewing, with the Nigerian musician and Big Brother Naija contestant appearing in a racy video posted online.

The video reportedly started to spread across social media this week, showing a person identified as Davido with a woman identified as a South African.

“In the short video posted on TheNetNG’s Instagram page, Davido can be clearly seen fondling the lady, while having a drink,” the Daily Post noted. “He is being recorded by an unknown man and at one point, he makes it clear that ‘I’m going to f**k **** up.’ ”

The video later showed Davido having sex with the woman, the report added.

The video was reportedly reported very recently, with the report noting the encounter took place last weekend when Davido performed at the Big Brother Najia eviction show.

Even before the alleged sex tape started making headlines, Davido was in the news for another controversial story. The Big Brother Naija contestant revealed during the show that he once blew through $1 million in a single month.

As Naij.com reported, the revelation came out during a conversation with other contestants about what they would do with the prize money if they won.

“After hearing their plans Davido told them that no matter what they planned to do with the prize money, it was important that they make careful choices otherwise they’d wake up one morning and realize that they have spent the money on frivolities. ‘You make all these plans and then, when the money comes it’s different. I spent $1 Million in a month!’ he added.” The discussion was more of a warning to them not to be frivolous than a boast about his spending. .@Iam_Davido warns the Housemates to start small & build since gettin lots of money's overwhelming."I spent $1 Million in 3 months" #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/6tBZCXLY89 — #BBNaija (@BBNaijaUpdates) April 3, 2017 This came two weeks after a report that Davido was having a baby with a woman named Ayomide Labinjo who claimed that he refused to wear a condom during a one-night stand. In an interview with the Daily Post, she claimed that Davido sought her out at a nightclub and the pair later had sex.

“I insisted that he should protect himself by wearing a condom before sex but he refused. He said that he does HIV test every two weeks. Then I asked him how sure he was that I did not have any disease but he said he was very sure I did not have a disease,” she told the outlet.”After he had said all that, I told him to just do what he wanted to do and allow me go home in the morning. That night, he had sex with me twice.” Davido is not the first Big Brother Najia contestant to get caught up in a sex tape scandal. Earlier this year, the boyfriend of contestant Gifty threatened to release a sex tape of the pair. The man, Ekwelike Stanley, made the claim after Gifty was very flirtatious with other contestants on the show. After watching her behavior during the reality show, Stanley took to Twitter to level the allegation that he had a sex tape he was considering releasing. “She can’t hurt me like that and go with the money,” he wrote (via Bella Naija). When another Twitter user suggested that he move on, Stanley responded, “She can’t. I have a sex tape.” Yayyyy

Soma just got confused….

Crazy kisses from Gifty…

Got him all mushy#BBNaija #BBNaijaUpdates pic.twitter.com/UFPUMxRa6S — #BBNaija (@BBNaijaUpdates) February 1, 2017

There is not confirmation on whether the Davido sex tape is indeed legitimate, and the hip-hop star hasn’t commented on it yet.

[Featured Image by Matt Cardy/Getty Images]