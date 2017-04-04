Tamra Judge Allegedly Cheating On Husband With Famous Boy-Band Member

Tamra Judge is right in the middle of some serious drama amid filming the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Filming recently began for Season 12 of the show, and she is reportedly feuding with Vicki Gunvalson once again. This past weekend Judge was uninvited to Gunvalson’s birthday celebration where former and present cast members got together to party. The two have had a rocky relationship on and off the show, and this time it appears the two will not reconcile.

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Orange County wasn’t kind to Tamra Judge, but it also wasn’t the worst she has had either. There have been plenty of ups and downs for the reality star while being filmed, some very painful for her. Last season, Kelly Dodd brought up rumors of Judge’s husband being gay and having affairs on top of speaking out of turn about her estranged daughter. This threw Tamra for a loop, and she came out swinging. The season ended with a cast divided, and it appears they remain that way heading into filming now.

Dinner with this fabulous crew @shannonbeador @meghankedmonds @missm1437 @prive_christina A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

Rumors have been circulating that there has been trouble in paradise for Eddie and Tamra Judge. His sexuality has been questioned by some of The Real Housewives of Orange County ladies and was reportedly talked about this past weekend at Vicki Gunvalson’s party. While that should bother Judge, it may be water under the bridge after the latest tea gets spilled. According to All About the Tea, Tamra Judge is allegedly having an affair with Jeff Timmons. He is the founding member of the boy-band, 98 Degrees. They were all the rage in the 90’s and early 00’s. Details about the rumored affair are non-existent, but it appears Judge does have a connection to Timmons’ wife.

Back in 2014, Amanda Timmons was offered a spot on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she declined. She reportedly had another project happening, and when you are signed with the franchise, it prohibits you from working on anything else. Tamra Judge knows Amanda and had even been friendly with her in the past. The two took a shot at the NoH8 jingle together. It appears that the Judges and the Timmons are definitely acquainted with one another. This cheating rumor has been circulating for a few weeks now as Judge tweeted to Timmons about the “bottom feeders” and made other remarks.

@Amanda_Timmons so nice catching up. Sad the things people will do for attention ???? can't wait to see you,love to the family❤️#bottomfeeders — Tamra Judge (@TamraBarney) March 11, 2017

It is unlikely that Tamra Judge would cheat on her husband so openly. She knows the ins and outs of filming as she has been around longer than anyone except Vicki Gunvalson. Judge is used to rumors about her and the rumors regarding Eddie’s sexuality. She has been dealing with this since the couple got married in 2013, two years after Jeff and Amanda Timmons said their vows. There is plenty to be said about Tamra Judge, but calling her a cheater is stretching things a bit. It will be interesting to see how this affects filming among the ladies on The Real Housewives of Orange County and whether or not any of them believe the rumors of an affair.

#Repost @ihrsa with @repostapp ・・・ Cool to see @tamrajudge and @eddiejudge outside the #IHRSA2017 Live studio! A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

The upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is going to be tough for Tamra Judge with all of the rumors surrounding her marriage. She has been on the receiving end of some harsh things, especially when the ladies brought up her daughter last season. With Kelly Dodd returning and Judge being on the outs with Vicki Gunvalson, it could be a rough season for her. Tamra Judge will comment on the affair rumors once she catches wind and when she does, it likely won’t be pretty for the ones who started them.

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]