Gizelle Bryant On Charrisse Gossip: ‘RHOP’ Star Talks Trashy Labels And False Rumors

Gizelle Bryant may have been wrong about her being the word on the street last year on The Real Housewives of Potomac, but thanks to her co-star, it sounds like she’s the word on the street this year — and not in a good way. As it turns out, Charrisse Jackson Jordan wasn’t too happy with what had been said about her marriage and her estranged husband last year. She revealed that she wasn’t happy with her relationship and wanted to fix her marriage. So when she learned that Gizelle was talking about her, she fired back.

According to a new Bravo report, Gizelle Bryant is now revealing that she doesn’t appreciate the way her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star has been talking about her. During Sunday’s season opener, fans learned that Bryant and her co-star had been saying things about one another to the press. And when they decided to confront each other, things didn’t exactly work out the way they had hoped. Now, Bryant is sharing her thoughts on the situation and reveals that she doesn’t appreciate being called names.

TONIGHT is the NIGHT! #RHOP Season 2 Premiere! #WordOnTheStreet is you better be WATCHING! @bravotv #MustSeeTV A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

“Since I am the ‘word on the street,’ I have no problem putting your business ‘on the street’ when provoked. Don’t call me out my name or insinuate that I’m a whore, tramp, slut, strumpet, or floozy and I will keep ALL secrets. Now the universal response to not responding is to call EVERYTHING ‘bullsh–.’ It’s how we survive as a society: when busted, deny, deny, and deny three more times. I mean, that is hand caught in the cookie jar 101,” Gizelle Bryant revealed on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Even though Gizelle has clearly been hurt by her co-star, she does reveal that she will fight back when Charrisse is talking about her. And it sounds like she doesn’t appreciate how her Real Housewives of Potomac co-stars are taking Charrisse’s side in the argument. Robyn Dixon offered up her opinion during a conversation with Gizelle, but Bryant didn’t appreciate her perspective.

“I clearly have enough people lying to me all the time so it’s refreshing to have friends that tell you the truth no matter what. Now, Robyn’s truth and MY TRUTH don’t match up right now on the subject of Charrisse. I appreciate Robyn’s perspective but ummmm, NOT TODAY. It feels like Robyn’s wearing a Team Charrisse tee-shirt with matching socks and headband. Robyn is caught up in The Matrix choosing the wrong color pill,” Gizelle Bryant revealed on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Potomac.

So #happy that my partners in business (and in crime) ???? came to celebrate Season 2 #RHOP ????@bravotv Sunday 9/8c #LegsForDays A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on Mar 31, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Of course, Gizelle Bryant has been legally single for a while now, as her ex-husband cheated on her. Charrisse is just getting back on her feet after learning that her husband wasn’t moving back to Potomac to save their marriage. He had accepted a job in D.C. and had been working from there as a basketball coach. He was later fired, but that wasn’t enough to move back to Potomac to save her marriage. Maybe this situation is enough gossip for Gizelle Bryant.

It will be interesting to see if these two will become friends again as the season progresses. While they were friendly last season, it sounds like Charrisse might not forgive Gizelle for the comments she’s made. And Bryant may be furious with her co-star for calling her names. This could be an interesting season for sure.

What do you think of Gizelle Bryant’s comments about her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star? Do you think this feud will be the primary feud on this season of the show?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]