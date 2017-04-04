WWE News: Kevin Owens Discusses Joining Triple H And Samoa Joe For Possible New Heel Stable

There is a severe lack of stables and factions in WWE right now, but there has been a big one that has been rumored to come about for some time. Kevin Owens stood on top of the ladder of Monday Night Raw as WWE Universal Champion for quite a while, and now he is in possession of the United States Championship. Still, he could use some back-up, and he has now spoken about possibly teaming up in a new stable with Samoa Joe and Triple H.

At WrestleMania 33, Kevin Owens defeated his former best friend, Chris Jericho, to capture his first ever U.S. Title. The next night on Monday Night Raw, he teamed with Samoa Joe once again, and it is just happening far too often to be coincidental.

In February, Owens turned on Chris Jericho to officially end the partnership that was so affectionately known as “Jeri-KO.” This is when Samoa Joe had just debuted and became affiliated with Triple H, and it led to some interesting moments on Monday Night Raw.

Around this same time, Owens was speaking to Triple H quite often on WWE television, and no one was ever told what those conversations were about. As rumors swirled of a possible new heel table coming together, fans became more excited at the idea of the power team.

Owens recently joined a Main Event Radio broadcast to discuss his match against Jericho at WrestleMania 33 and a number of other topics. By way of Wrestling Inc., Owens was also asked about a possible faction with Triple H and Samoa Joe, which the former Universal Champion wouldn’t be against.

“I don’t know anything about a faction to be honest. I know that Triple H has shown a lot of faith in me when he helped me win the Universal championship. Samoa Joe happens to be a fortunate ally. I’ll never turn down someone like him for help. It’s interesting to see where it goes.”

Triple H wasn’t seen on last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw after coming off of a big loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33. His opponent was there, though, and he teamed with a returning Finn Balor in the main event against a familiar team as of late in Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.

Earlier in the evening, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens had already partnered up to take out Chris Jericho backstage, as recapped by the official website of WWE. Obviously, the feud between the former best friends will continue for a while as Y2J will get his title rematch against Owens at Payback.

Still, it is very interesting that even without Triple H present on WWE television, Joe and Owens ended up partnering together and taking on Rollins and Balor. There was no reason for them to become a team, but there they were, working like a well-oiled machine throughout Raw.

There is also something else to take into consideration, and it goes back to house show events before WrestleMania 33. At those events, Triple H was teaming up with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens to take on the team of Balor, Jericho, and Sami Zayn.

Partnering up different superstars this often is more than just random, and even Owens thinks that it would be a pretty good idea for a heel stable to take control.

Kevin Owens has quickly shot up the ladder in WWE as one of the top heels and biggest main event talents in very little time. Owens is deserving of his spot, and he showed Chris Jericho that he really doesn’t need anyone’s help in this business, but now, he really wouldn’t mind it. Anything is possible, and a stable consisting of KO, Samoa Joe, and Triple H may never happen, but it sure would be a seriously strong group of heels standing as one.

[Featured Image by WWE]