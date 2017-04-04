Cynthia Bailey Divorce: Does ‘RHOA’ Have Regrets After Peter Thomas’ Supposed Cheating?

Cynthia Bailey has been battling her own emotions on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as she decided that it would be best to divorce her husband, Peter Thomas. For a long time, Cynthia felt that her marriage was over because Peter was focusing all of his energy on his business ventures and not on their marriage. He started opening bars and clubs in North Carolina, moving himself and his time away from Atlanta. So when a video surfaced of him getting a little too close to another woman, Bailey questioned whether their marriage was really his top priority.

According to a new Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey is now opening up about her divorce, which has been playing out on The Real Housewives of Atlanta over the past year. For a while, Cynthia really debated whether she wanted to end her marriage to Peter. While she wanted out of the marriage, he was working hard on his business because he was under the impression that this is what bonded them together.

During the trip to Hawaii, Cynthia Bailey and Peter bonded with one another as they dealt with their emotions. While Bailey had already come to terms with the marriage being over, Thomas was saddened that he was losing his wife. There had been cheating allegations for a while, as he had been filmed getting a little too close to another woman. This was shared on Instagram and became known as the scandalous Instagram video. However, Cynthia Bailey reveals that it was still an emotional experience to end the marriage, as they are close friends.

Stay in your magic✨ #50Cynt Makeup: @luxxjewelz A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:24pm PDT

“It was very emotional. I felt happy and sad at the same time. I went into my marriage with a pure heart and with the best of intentions. This was my first marriage, and I wanted it to work. I know in my heart that I gave it all that I could give. So many beautiful things came out of my marriage, and I have absolutely no regrets. I did the best that I could do, and I’m good with that. Nothing is more important than my peace. I am happy to be at peace. Peter was my friend before he was my husband, and I am grateful that we are still friends. I will always love and support him,” Cynthia Bailey explained on her Bravo blog about her marriage to Peter.

On this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans followed Bailey as she decided to end her marriage. The first episode showed her going to the courthouse to file the papers, and the season then followed her journey as she found a new home to call her own. And while she was rebuilding her life, she also offered support to her co-stars, who were dealing with abusive partners and the aftermath of divorces.

I ONLY CARE ABOUT PEOPLE THAT CARE ABOUT ME. @sportsoneclt @cluboneclt A post shared by peterthomasrhoa (@peterthomasrhoa) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

Thomas hasn’t expressed interest in dating anyone else. He has revealed that he loves Cynthia Bailey and isn’t ready to get back on the dating scene. Instead, Peter is enjoying his new role as a grandfather, as his daughter recently gave birth to twins. And maybe this is keeping him busy so he doesn’t have to think about his failed marriage to Bailey. But don’t be surprised if he shows up next season, as they are close friends.

What do you think of Cynthia Bailey’s words about her marriage? Do you think she made the right decision to get divorced, especially since they were growing apart? Or do you think she should have stayed in the marriage and fought for her husband?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]