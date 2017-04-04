‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Says She’s Dating A ‘Super Hot’ Guy, Is It Her Baby Daddy?

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, who is expecting her third child later this year, dropped a big bombshell during the recently aired Ask The Moms special. The special was filmed a few months ago, as Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans, who both welcomed babies in February, are pregnant in the scenes. This means that Kailyn was also pregnant, but that it wasn’t made public at the time.

According to Wet Paint, during the Teen Mom 2 Ask The Moms special, cast members Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, and Leah Messer all answered questions from fans who were in the audience, and from social media. One fan even asked Kail if she was dating anyone since splitting from ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Lowry, who is usually tight lipped about her romantic relationships, did reveal that she was seeing someone special, and even added that he’s “super hot.”

“I’m kinda seeing someone. He’s super nice, he’s super hot. He’s like a 12 (out of 10). I don’t want anyone finding him because I don’t need the girls going after him,” Kailyn Lowry said.

Little one ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Of course, fans believe that Lowry was talking about her current baby daddy, whom she has refused to reveal. After it was announced that Kailyn was pregnant again, the Teen Mom 2 star confirmed that she would not reveal the identity of the father, nor would she announce the sex of the unborn baby, as she is waiting until the baby’s born to find out if it will be another brother for sons Isaac and Lincoln, or her first little girl.

Although Kail gushed over her then-boyfriend during the Teen Mom 2 special, the pair are no longer together. The MTV mom’s publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon revealed last month that Kailyn’s baby daddy is a friend of hers that she briefly dated. However, the two are not longer together, and it’s unclear how much involvement he’ll have in the child’s life.

“The father is a friend [Kailyn Lowry] was briefly dating. We don’t know how involved the father will be. [She] will release that information when she’s ready.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, is also currently going through some relationship woes. Javi and his girlfriend, Real World star Madison Channing Walls have confirmed they’ve split after only two weeks of dating. The pair say that they’re still friends.

Want to know more about me? Sharing my pet peeves and why I'm the worst texter ever on the blog! See my new blog post on kaillowry.com! A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Meanwhile, the Teen Mom 2 dad is busy working on a new book, which will detail his relationship with Kailyn, and likely reveal his side of the story when it comes to their messy divorce. Although things have been rocky for Javi and Kail, he recently revealed that he wants his ex to be happy and he wishes her the best with her new baby.

Now that Javi’s single again, there could be a chance that fans will see him on yet another MTV reality series. Last month, Marroquin revealed that he wanted to be included in the cast of the upcoming season of Are You The One, MTV’s reality dating series where a group of young adults live in a house together and try to figure out who their perfect match is based off of compatibility tests they’ve taken. The contestants compete in challenges and have 10 weeks to find everyone’s perfect matches in the house in hopes of winning one million dollars. Although, some fans are still rooting for Kailyn and Javi to get back together.

