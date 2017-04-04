WWE News: Did Any Of The Superstars Backstage Know The Undertaker Was Going To Retire At ‘WrestleMania’?

At the end of WrestleMania 33, the unthinkable happened as The Undertaker laid his belongings in the center of the ring and retired in front of the world. While many fans knew it would be coming soon, they just never wanted to believe that it was actually happening. Ever since the iconic moment at the end of the pay-per-view, a lot of information is coming forth, and fans want to know if the WWE superstars knew an era was coming to an end.

Years ago at WrestleMania XXX, the world was shocked when “The Streak” came to a shocking end at the hands of Brock Lesnar. Word has it that only the people directly involved with the match knew that it was coming because WWE wanted to keep it as much of a surprise as possible.

Well, it appears as if they did it again, as next to no one knew that The Undertaker was going out there on Sunday night to wrestle his final match. Even The New Day, the hosts of WrestleMania 33, said they had no clue that he was going to call it a career and retire after facing Roman Reigns.

After the pay-per-view was over, The New Day spoke with TMZ Sports and spoke about hosting the event and how fun it all was. They were asked about the emotional moment that ended the evening, and it was just as much of a shock to them as it was to everyone else.

In a bit of a shocking revelation, Big E revealed that none of the superstars backstage knew Taker was going to retire. The first that any of them knew of it was when he took off his ring gear, folded it up, and left it in the middle of the ring.

Big E and the rest of The New Day said that the entire locker room was caught off guard. A number of superstars were said to be simply sitting there in complete disbelief and doing whatever they could to hold back the tears. Big E said it simply will not be easy to take.

“In a way…you want to celebrate his career, but in the end, you want to mourn the loss.”

As they continued, The New Day stated that Monday Night Raw announcer Corey Graves said he had to actually bite his lip to keep from crying. Graves was on the broadcast announce team for WrestleMania 33, and he stayed professional by not letting his emotions spill out.

There will never be another quite like him. Thank you Taker! pic.twitter.com/FFQxvXOuNY — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) April 3, 2017

Numerous tributes have come from different superstars and wrestlers around the world as they have wanted to honor the legend on social media. Big E said that Taker was like a godfather to all of those superstars in the WWE locker room.

It is going to be extremely hard for the wrestling world to move forward without him as he has been a part of it for three decades. The locker room full of superstars will find it even more difficult at first as they’ll have to carry on knowing The Undertaker very likely isn’t coming back.

As of now, nothing has come out saying that anyone knew Taker was set to retire on Sunday evening, but it is likely that top executives were aware.

WrestleMania 33 had a lot of memorable moments throughout the long night, but it will mostly be remembered for the night The Undertaker retired. For so many years, everyone knew that he was working a very limited schedule, but they still expected him back for the biggest PPV of the year. As revealed by The New Day, they thought the same thing as everyone else as they had no idea that “The Deadman” was calling it quits.

