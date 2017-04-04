Cynthia Bailey On Phaedra Parks’ Divorce: Did She Find ‘RHOA’ Co-Star Shady?

Cynthia Bailey’s primary storyline on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was her moving on from her ex-husband, Peter Thomas. The cameras rolled as she decided to sell their marital home, purchase a lake home, and start over with her daughter. Fans also saw how she and Peter tried to remain friends, including how they bonded over breakfast during a trip to Hawaii. Clearly, these two have a cordial relationship and they have respect for one another. But that doesn’t seem to be the case for Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida.

According to a new Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey is now speaking out about her co-star’s divorce, which continued to play out on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kandi Burruss’ mother questioned why Parks was still married to Nida after two years of him being behind bars. As it turns out, she may have waited two years to get divorced, so she could have the divorce play out in her interests rather than Apollo’s interests.

During the trip to Hawaii, the ladies learned thatParks’ divorce had already been finalized. Parks hadn’t told any of the ladies about the divorce being finalized, except for Porsha Williams who ended up spilling the beans to the group. And this came as a huge surprise to Cynthia Bailey, who didn’t know the divorce was done.

“Yes, I was surprised. Phaedra told me that it was finalized,” Cynthia Bailey explains to Bravo in her blog, revealing that she had no idea that Phaedra’s divorce was finalized and that she hadn’t talked about it with anyone.

Of course, Parks hadn’t talked about her divorce at all. As it turns out, Phaedra hadn’t even informedNida that their divorce was coming to an end. And this is information that Nida may have wanted, as he was already dating someone new and was thinking about proposing. As it turns out, he had asked his new girlfriend to show up to Kandi’s restaurant launch to represent Nida. And Cynthia Bailey reveals that she was completely shocked to see her there.

“Of course, like everybody else, I was shocked to see Apollo’s financee. I had no idea that he was engaged. Phaedra and Apollo are no longer together, and they have both moved on. Love is a beautiful thing, and they both deserve love. I wish Apollo the best, and I pray Phaedra finds love as well,” Cynthia Bailey explained in her Bravo blog, revealing that she had no idea that Apollo was engaged to another woman.

I am so in love with my @lovesac! This is my favorite chill spot in the house???? #lovesac #lakebailey @jmtaekman #comfycozy Photograper: @noellerobinson A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT

As it turns out, Parks hasn’t really talked about Nida’s new woman. It’s clear that she just wants to move on and she has no interest in talking about the divorce or Nida’s future wife. Parks wasn’t present when his partner showed up at the restaurant opening, and Kandi Burruss felt everything was a bit sketchy. As it turns out, Cynthia Bailey didn’t say much about the whole situation, but one can imagine she would have felt odd if it happened to her. However, a judge recently stopped their divorce due to spelling mistakes in the court documents, which were filed by Parks. It will be interesting to see if the judge will change their divorce settlements due to this error.

So, does Cynthia find her co-star shady? Bailey hasn’t said anything, but she was surprised to learn that her co-star hadn’t said anything about the divorce. And her secrecy may be cause for speculation.

What do you think of Cynthia Bailey’s comments about Phaedra Parks’ divorce? Are you surprised that she was shocked to learn that Apollo had already proposed to someone else? Do you think he will end up coming back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, especially given the drama he could create with his new girlfriend?

[Featured Image by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for WE tv]