Drake TV Return: Rapper Set To Act In British Drama ‘Top Boy’

Drake is on the top of his rap game right now with the release of his hit playlist More Life, but that is not enough for the Toronto-born MC. The rapper is making his big return to television on the British drama Top Boy.

Drake bought the rights to the London-based TV show Top Boy after it was canceled on its British television network and production created a new role just for the former Degrassi star, according to Daily Mirror.

Drake acted on Degrassi for six years until his music career took over

Drake has not appeared on television since his six years of playing Jimmy Brooks, a wheelchair-bound high school student on the Canadian soap Degrassi: The Next Generation, but he will be returning to television once again to play a”significant role” in the British series.

The show was canceled by the UK’s Channel 4, which was what prompted the “Free Smoke” rapper to purchase the rights to Top Boy, but it was later picked up again by Netflix.

Actress Ashley Walters, who has the role of Dushane in the British series said that she and Drake “met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him. He loves acting, of course he wanted a part. He’s going to be really hands on and is getting stuck into it.”

“He is such a down to earth, nice guy. He’s so famous you would expect him to be this crazy character but he’s actually quite boring, in a good way.”

Drake’s been a Top Boy fan for years

Drake previously talked about his interest in Top Boy back in 2014 tweeting, “Everybody on Top Boy gives such incredible performances. That show is just too good.”

@AshleyWalters82 is too incredible!! Everybody on Top Boy gives such incredible performances. That show is just too good. — Drizzy (@Drake) October 9, 2014

The More Life rapper went on the Cal Cast podcast to promote the release of his playlist but also mentioned his return to acting saying, “Acting is another thing that I just can’t wait to really dive into. I think after I release More Life, which is this playlist I’m working on, and finish this tour, I think I’m going to really start to position myself in the acting world and, hopefully, take some great roles.”

In 2012, Drake voiced the character of Ethan in Ice Age: Continental Drift and a few months after that he had a short cameo in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

Neflix release is set for 2018

Top Boy‘s third season is expected to be released next year with Skepta, a UK rapper and friend of Drake’s, will reportedly co-star, according to Mirror.

Top Boy and Drake fans can expect the show to appear on Netflix in 2018.

