Mel B Granted Restraining Order, Claims Stephen Belafonte Beat And Blackmailed Her

Former Spice Girl and current America’s Got Talent judge dropped a huge bomb on fans when she recently filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte. Soon after the filing, Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Brown, asked for a temporary restraining order, and it was granted. Mel alleges that Belafonte, to whom she has been married nearly 10 years, was very abusive during their marriage.

Mel B claims that she tried to leave Stephen Belafonte several times during their marriage. She claimed that Stephen would threaten her each time she tried to leave, telling her that he would ruin her life and career by making sex tapes that she was a part of public. The stories of abuse that Mel has been telling about her estranged husband are shocking, to say the least.

Mel B granted restraining order against ‘monster’ Stephen Belafonte https://t.co/SqyRKzSZLO pic.twitter.com/YOEe0oXlDF — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 4, 2017

Many of Stephen Belafonte’s alleged abuses have been reported by TMZ based on information obtained in Mel B’s restraining order paperwork. One of the earliest abuses reported by Mel happened on the night of her Dancing with the Stars finale in 2007. The former Spice Girl claims that after the live show was over, Stephen choked her and slammed her to the ground because any time Mel B achieved any level of success, her allegedly abusive husband would “beat me down to let me know he was in charge.”

The abuse didn’t stop there either. In July of 2012, while taping The X Factor, Mel B says that Stephen Belafonte punched her in the face during a jealous rage, and she suffered a split lip. She was supposed to film a segment with Usher but couldn’t do that due to the injury. When Mel confronted Stephen for injuring her face and asked him how she was going to do the taping now, he accused her of flirting with Usher and trying to sleep with him.

Just a month later, Stephen Belafonte allegedly hit Mel B in the face again, also with a closed fist. That time, Mel says she was hit and pushed into the carpet, causing a big carpet burn scab on her face. That time around, Mel took to Twitter to post a picture of her face but instead of pointing fingers at her husband, she claimed to have fallen down while running in heels.

Mel B Allegedly Suffered Abuse From Her Husband For Years Without Any Police Involvement https://t.co/AzmmPXnWaR pic.twitter.com/9bvsAiXgLg — Ned Flanstark (@NedFlandStark) April 4, 2017

In 2014, Mel B had enough. She said she was exhausted both emotionally and physically, so she took an entire bottle of aspirin. Afterward, Mel said she decided to call 999 (the British version of 911) to get help but accused Stephen Belafonte of blocking her from making the call before locking her in a bedroom and telling her to “die b***h.”

In addition to Mel B’s examples of Stephen Belafonte’s alleged physical abuse, she says he also sexually exploited her as well. Mel claims that Stephen forced her to engage in threesomes with him and other women while secretly recording the encounters. When Mel threatened to leave him, she says Belafonte would threaten to release the sex tapes that he made without her permission in an attempt to humiliate her and ruin her career.

Stephen Belafonte was also accused of getting their nanny pregnant. Upon learning that she was carrying his child, Belafonte then tried to convince Mel B to let the other woman move in so they could all be one big family. Ultimately, Stephen reportedly demanded that the nanny get an abortion and he also is said to have taken more than $300,000 of Mel’s money to pay the former nanny for her services.

There was even a report that Stephen Belafonte kept a gun in his home, and Mel B was worried about it. After applying for the restraining order and telling her side of the split from Stephen, police searched his home but were unable to find any guns.

In the wake of Mel B and Stephen Belafonte’s divorce drama, a judge not only issued a restraining order to protect the former Spice Girl, it also covers their three children together. Additionally, Belafonte was ordered to leave the family home in Hollywood Hills

To make things even worse, Mel B claims others knew about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Stephen Belafonte to some degree and that no one ever reported it to the police. In the nearly 10 years that Mel B and Stephen Belafonte were married, he is accused of physically and emotionally abusing her repeatedly, and there is no record of police involvement. Naturally, Belafonte argues that none of what Mel is saying is true.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]