Apollo Nida’s Fiancee, Sherien Almufti, Cozies Up To Phaedra Parks’ Enemy, Kandi Burruss’ Mom Mama Joyce

Is Apollo Nida’s fiancee, Sherien Almufti, aligning herself with one of Phaedra Parks’ biggest enemies? On Monday, Sherien posted a photo of herself with Kandi Burruss’ mom, Mama Joyce. The photo was taken during Sherien’s appearance at Todd Tucker and Kandi’s grand opening party for their restaurant, Old Lady Gang, which was featured on Sunday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Sherien commented that Mama Joyce was very nice to her.

#Mamajoyce was very nice!! #suchagoodtime #rhoa ????❤️ A post shared by Sherien ???????????? (@queensherien) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

Many people left comments regarding Sherien cozying up to Mama Joyce. Several people warned Sherien to be wary of Kandi’s mom. One person described Mama Joyce as “a snake.”

“gwenny50: Mamma Joyce was nice because she is a snake too????”

Another person told Sherien that although Mama Joyce was nice to her face, she probably talked badly about her later on.

“bria_dee: She’s nice now. She probably talked about you when she got home,????????”

Others criticized Mama Joyce. One person commented that Kandi’s mom is “shady as hell” and should act her age instead of like a child.

“heyjayjay123: Mama Joyce is shady as hell and acts like a child. You are desperate as hell. #teamfrack#mamajoyceactyourage”

Another person took the photo as evidence that Mama Joyce would do anything to anger Phaedra.

“fromafansperspective: Mama Joyce will do whatever to make @phaedraparks mad”

Yet there was at least one person who defended Mama Joyce. That person, perhaps someone who witnessed the scene, commented that Mama Joyce thought that she was just taking a photo with a fan.

“zariannee: mama joyce was thinking she was jst taking a picture with a fan. this girl hella messy????”

On the latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode, Apollo Nida’s fiancee, Sherien Almufti, whom he got engaged to after he began his 8-year prison sentence in 2014, showed up to Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss’ grand opening party for Old Lady Gang. As Todd and Cynthia Bailey’s ex, Peter Thomas, were talking, Sherien walked up and introduced herself. Both Todd and Peter expressed surprise. Todd commented that while Apollo had told him at the last minute that Sherien was going to be there, he hadn’t seriously thought she would actually show up. In a confessional interview, Todd said that Sherien’s appearance was just going to cause drama.

Sherien said that she was there to congratulate Todd and Kandi on behalf of Apollo since they have been so supportive of him since he began his prison sentence. When Todd introduced Sherien to Kandi, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Sheree Whitfield, they were all speechless. Sherien then actually took a call from Apollo, who congratulated Kandi and Todd.

“I’m happy for you, Kandi and Todd! Appreciate everything y’all been doing for me.”

Luckily, Phaedra had decided to skip the party for hanging out with Porsha Williams, who wasn’t invited. In her confessional interview, Kandi, who used to be very good friends with Phaedra, admitted that Sherien’s presence was likely going to make Phaedra accuse her of wrongdoing. Kandi maintained that she didn’t know that Sherien was going to be there. Apparently, Todd didn’t tell Kandi that Apollo told him that he was going to send Sherien there?

“Phaedra could have been here tonight. She’s going to swear that me and this girl are in cahoots. But I didn’t know this girl was coming up over here. I did not know! Keep your girlfriends. I don’t want to be involved in this because it’s only just going to cause more drama.”

On the phone with Apollo Nida, Kandi Burruss said that Sherien Almufti’s presence makes it seem as if she’s “trying to be messy.”

“I’m just going to keep it real with you. I always thought you were a cool person. And of course us being cool with you has obviously turned into a whole bunch of drama with me and Phaedra. But at the same time, I feel awkward meeting your girlfriend — even thought you’re nice — y’all are just getting divorced. So it makes me seem like I’m trying to be messy.”

Apollo told Kandi that he doesn’t care about her relationship with Phaedra Parks. Apollo then dropped the bomb that he and Phaedra are still in the process of getting a divorce.

“I don’t care about the relationship you have with Phaedra. That has nothing to do with me and Sherien. I’m telling you from my mouth, that’s my baby. I’m a one-woman man. The paperwork is in. We’re getting a divorce.”

When the women said that they thought the divorce had already been finalized, with Cynthia, in a scene that was shown in a previous episode, confirming that Phaedra outright told her that the divorce was final, Apollo said that they were still in litigation. He then accused Phaedra of trying to trick him and harm in the divorce proceedings.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Phaedra has confirmed the recent news that her divorce judgment has been thrown out by a judge who deemed it unfair to Apollo. Phaedra criticized Apollo for stopping the divorce when he’s already with Sherien.

In her latest Bravo blog, Phaedra Parks expressed happiness that she missed the “ambush” at Kandi Burruss’ restaurant opening. Phaedra also said that it was disappointing for her to watch Sherien Almufti show up and the ensuing phone call from Apollo Nida. While Phaedra made it clear that she was disappointed with Apollo’s behavior, she didn’t say whether she thought Kandi was to blame in any way for what happened. Nor did Phaedra let out any criticism of Todd Tucker.

“It was my birthday so I am glad I decided to spend it with Porsha instead of being ambushed at the OLG opening! Even though Apollo and I are no longer together, this was disappointing for me to watch. Not because of my feelings, but because we have two young and impressionable sons who very much need a positive male role model, and this sort of behavior is not something I would want them to associate with their father.”

