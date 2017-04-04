Eden Sassoon Ring: Did ‘RHOBH’ Star Cross The Line With Erika Girardi?

Eden Sassoon filmed her first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a friend of the wives, and she tried her best to fit in. As many of the previous housewives, Sassoon came with her own baggage and her own experiences with family members. She had lost a sister to an overdose, so as soon as she heard Kyle Richards’ issues with her sister Kim Richards, she wanted to help. She wanted to do something nice for the sisters and offer the help that she wished had been offered to her.

However, Sassoon didn’t make the best impression as she came on too soon and too fast. Rather than try to fix her relationships with Kim and Kyle, Eden decided to use her energy on some of her other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars. When Sassoon noticed that Erika Girardi was upset after having an emotional dinner with the ladies in Hong Kong, she thought she would buy her a gift to cheer her up. This turned into a big deal for Erika, who didn’t understand the gesture.

According to a new Bravo report, Eden Sassoon is now opening up about her nice gesture and what she truly meant when she bought Erika the ring. As it turns out, she just wanted to cheer Erika up after she had cried the night before. Girardi was upset with Eileen Davidson for making the comment about her son, even though she meant no harm with it.

“We went to Shanghi Tang, this super cute boutique. Great accessories, fun clothes, everything you could want in a shopping trip in Hong Kong. I knew Erika was still exhausted from her emotional dinner and feeling a bit down, so when she saw a ring she really liked, I bought it for her to cheer her up,” Sassoon explains in her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Bravo, sharing that she just wanted to cheer Erika up.

Of course, Girardi took the gift with some skepticism. She didn’t know why Eden Sassoon was suddenly giving her gifts, and she wasn’t really sure if it was the right thing to accept it. However, Sassoon just wanted to cheer her up. And Eden was surprised that Erika was so skeptical of receiving a gift, especially since Sassoon had just explained the significance of the gift.

“OF COURSE she had to make it more than it was, saying it was a weird exchange and that she didn’t want it. Why can’t I do anything nice for anyone? If I was super upset about something that I was involved in, and someone bought me a small gift to just say, hey I’m here, and I recognize how you’re feeling, that would mean the world to me! Why haven’t I learned yet that these women think my giving is weird?!” Eden Sassoon points out, revealing that she probably won’t be giving the ladies gifts anymore, according to Bravo.

This isn’t the first time this season that Erika has made a big deal of something that wasn’t. During the first couple of episodes, Erika slammed new housewife Dorit Kemsley for making a big deal out of her not wearing panties to an event. Rather than let it go, Dorit brought it up several times, which brought on a confrontation with Erika in Hong Kong.

What do you think of Eden Sassoon’s gesture to buy Erika a ring? Do you think it was nice of this new housewife or do you think Girardi completely overreacted based on what had gone down the night before on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

[Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Sherri Hill]