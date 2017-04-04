‘Dancing With The Stars’: Does Nick Viall Deserve Better Scores?

Dancing With The Stars Season 24 has been entertaining thus far. However, some of the couples believe they’re scores are a little lower than they should be. The Bachelor star Nick Viall and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd may be among one of the couples who believe they should be earning higher marks.

According to E! Online, during the third week of competition on Dancing With The Stars, Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd were the last couple to be revealed safe as they earned only 26 points out of a possible 40. The couple performed a Tango to Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” during the Vegas Night, and the judges were not too keen on Nick’s moves for the third dance in a row.

“I loved our performance. I felt like he was so much better than last week, we did so much more content, he improved so much, he wasn’t as nervous, it was just an all-around better dance for us,” Peta Murgatroyd revealed of her partner Nick Viall after the show. “I really thought we could’ve gotten better scores, but that’s how it goes. I’m just going to take the criticism and move onto next week and make sure it’s nice and fluid for next week.”

Nick Viall says that Dancing With The Stars has been a lot of work and a bit stressful. However, he wants to try to enjoy the experience as much as possible while also trying to improve his scores each week.

“It’s certainly nerve-racking. I don’t take anything for granted on this show, so, you know, onto the next.” Nick later told Entertainment Tonight that’s looking to get better on the dance floor. “I mean, I’m always looking to get better. So, regardless of what the judges say, as long as I’m still here, I’m going to try to get better and hopefully I will and still enjoy this experience.”

While Nick Viall‘s Dancing With The Stars gig may be giving him a hard time, The Bachelor Season 21 star says his relationship with Vanessa Grimaldi is going well. “Not much as changed. It’s still pretty great,” he said of his life with his new fiance.

Meanwhile, Nick’s dancing partner, Peta, also gave an update on her fiance, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who injured himself a couple of weeks ago, and has been unable to dance with partner Heather Morris the past two weeks. Peta reveals that Maks is healing well, and even hopes that he’ll be back in a couple of weeks to dance with the former Glee star again.

“He’s been doing really great,” Peta said, adding that Maks’ recovery is going faster that expected. “I think he should be back in a couple of weeks.” This week, Heather Morris earned a score of 33 out of 40 after dancing the Tango to Britney Spears’ “Toxic” with her replacement partner, Alan Bersten.

At the end of the night, Dancing With The Stars was forced to say goodbye to yet another contestant. Last week, comedian Chris Kattan was the first to be booted from the ballroom, while this week it was music icon, Charo. Charo and her partner, Keo, received the lowest amount of scores and viewer votes, leaving them at the bottom of the leader board. Charo said she loved doing the show and would recommend it to anyone.

“I made a beautiful friend and I got connected with Keo. This is not a job, this is an incredible experience and I recommend this to everybody.”

What are your thoughts on the latest Dancing With The Stars drama? Do you think Nick Viall deserves better scores?

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]