‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Legacy Characters Reunion And Han Solo Comeback Detailed

Exciting new details about Star Wars: Episode 8 — The Last Jedi have emerged, and they have something to do with an extremely important and a tearjerker of a reunion.

Star Wars tipster and YouTuber Mike Zeroh have provided details about one of the moments in the film involving the Jedi master himself Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). It is imagined to be an extremely emotional one for fans as it will show some legacy characters together once more.

Hamill was reportedly spotted filming a scene for Star Wars: Episode 8 —The Last Jedi in an outdoor set down at the Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom where, in his full Luke Skywalker garb, the actor enters the Millennium Falcon.

In the legendary starship, the long-lost Jedi reunites with his old friends Chewbacca, played in this scene by Joonas Suotamo, and his beloved and trusty droid, R2-D2.

It has been a while since they last saw each other although there really is no information how long exactly. As seen in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, R2-D2 sort of shut down when he was separated from his old pal.

Seeing them together once again in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will definitely be moving especially since this could actually be the first time since Star Wars: Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi that all of them will be sharing the screen.

Additionally, the emotions will be made more intense, thanks to the feeling of heartbreak and loss that will fill the Millennium Falcon. Fans would not forget how Star Wars: Episode 7 marked the death of Han Solo (Harrison Ford), which was made more disheartening when it was done by his own son, Ben Solo, who now goes by the name Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Zeroh believes that the second Luke sets foot in the Falcon, memories of him and Han Solo will come flooding back. Flashbacks are expected to aid this Star Wars: Episode 8 sequence.

Chewbacca, on the other hand, is expected to allow himself to be in high spirits in seeing Luke after a long time despite feeling empty knowing Han did not make it to this special moment. The Wookie will find comfort in knowing that Luke is back.

According to Zeroh, the sole purpose of Luke making his way to the Millennium Falcon could be to remember his dear old friend and be reunited with the ones who are still there.

This Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi moment will be made more demoralizing when thinking about the death of Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia and one-third of the iconic Star Wars trio. While she will appear in the film, the fate of the character appears to already be sealed.

By and large, Luke’s reunion with Chewbacca and R2-D2 will likely solidify Han Solo’s death. Even though there are reports that a funeral for the hero will be shown in Star Wars: Episode 8, many are still not convinced he is a goner. This scene, to many people’s heartbreak, might put all these hopes to rest.

Although the piece of information reveals some exciting plot details about The Last Jedi, it also raises questions such as Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) whereabouts as all this happens. It is established by now that Rey will be doing her Force training with Luke in the planet of Ahch-To in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

Why she was not around for Luke when making his way inside the Millennium Falcon or why she did not go there with him in this purported Star Wars: Episode 8 scene has Zeroh wondering.

Hopefully, the first Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi trailer that will be shown at the Star Wars Celebration, which will be held April 13 to 16, may shed some light on that.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm and Disney]