Chrissy Teigen Loves Onion Rings, Vodka, Netflix, And ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Just because Chrissy Teigen is a famous model does not mean she’s stuck up. She’s just like us. Chrissy makes that point countlessly on her social media accounts. Even her husband John Legend revealed something simple that she loves doing with him.

Chrissy Teigen’s husband, John Legend, spoke to Cosmopolitan about their typical date nights. There is no doubt that this couple loves each other. Legend revealed that Teigen loves to have Netflix and chill dates.

“Chrissy and I cook to relax. I’m very good and making friend chicken, macaroni cheese, omelettes and pancakes… Then we just hang out and watch TV. Netflix and chill, as they say.”

While Chrissy and John seem like the picture-perfect couple, he admits that he and Chrissy do argue just like any other couple.

“Chrissy and I bicker about the normal things, like, ‘When will you be home from work?’ I [also] look at my phone too much… Twitter, Instagram, texting. She occasionally tells me off for that.”

Teigen just announced on Instagram that she’s teamed up with Smirnoff to promote its new vodka. She said that she would have chosen a “fancy” vodka like Grey Goose, but “I chose one that keeps it real instead.” People magazine revealed Teigen’s Smirnoff commercial, which also stars her mom, Vilailuck. At the end of the commercial, Teigen gives her mom a toast and says, “Enjoy that thing, Mom.”

Though Chrissy eats healthy, she enjoys a cocktail or two. She shared a Snapchat of herself having a fun night out with John. When she pours herself a martini into a “fancy martini glass” that’s actually a Solo red cup, according to the Bravo TV blog. She also revealed that she’s a huge Real Housewives superfan as well as a Vanderpump Rules superfan, as seen in her latest tweet from Monday, April 3.

vanderpump rules is the best show in television history and if you disagree you are garbage — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 4, 2017

She’s not just about alcohol. The cookbook author is also adding “plant manager” to her ever-growing resume with her role in Vita Coca’s latest ad. Teigen is set to take over 2017 with her ad campaigns and commercials. The ad will go live on networks ABC, CBS, NBC, and Bravo on Tuesday, April 4. In the ad, Teigen is seen keeping track of her “employees” – the coconut trees, according to The Daily Meal. Her laid-back and relaxed approach to life is what drew the company to hiring Teigen for the spot.

“We wanted to create an iconic character — the plant manager — someone who could be in commercials in the future and across channels,” Chris Sojka, co-founder and chief creative officer of Madwell, told Adweek. “We kept circling back to how Teigen is a perfect mixture of the self-effacing human, aspirational beauty, health and fitness.”

Chrissy may have a cookbook, but even she wants the secret recipe from her favorite restaurant chains. On Tuesday, March 28, she took to Twitter to ask her followers for help on getting the recipe for Outback Steakhouse’s Bloomin’ Onion appetizer, reports Fox News. Instead of getting a recipe, Chrissy received a response from Outback Steakhouse. The restaurant chain only responded 40 minutes after she posted her question.

“Has anyone attempted to make a bloomin onion at home?” she tweeted. “Did it work or does outback have special tricks (?)”

“We’d love to teach you our special Bloomin’ Onion tricks,” Outback Steakhouse responded. “Send us a DM and we’ll hook you up.”

@chrissyteigen We'd love to teach you our special Bloomin' Onion tricks. Send us a DM and we'll hook you up. — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) March 28, 2017

Earlier that day, Teigen advised her followers to go to Applebee’s. The restaurant chain even released a statement in regard to her tweets about them giving away their food.

applebee's is literally begging to give away their food — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017

"10 entrees and 5 apps for 44 cents" – applebee's — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017

plz everyone eat at applebee's they are desperado — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017

“Applebee’s is committed to providing a great experience to our guests,” said the spokesperson. “Applebee’s continuously works to improve the quality of the food we serve and the experience we provide in a comfortable place where friends and family can come together. We’re proud to serve our guests in neighborhoods across the country.”

Chrissy Teigen loves to keep it real when it comes to her favorite food and TV shows.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]