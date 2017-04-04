Josh Duggar News: Do Parents Jim-Bob And Michelle Blame Anna For Josh’s Cheating?

Josh Duggar’s parents, Jim-Bob and Michelle Duggar, blame Josh’s wife Anna for Josh’s cheating, says The Hollywood Gossip writer Tyler Johnson. He’s drawn that conclusion based on statements Michelle recently made at a Christian marriage event.

The 29-year-old oldest child of the Duggar family has become a symbol for the old phrase “Oh how the mighty have fallen.” At once the face of the Duggars and their brand of evangelical Christianity – which prohibits birth control, encourages large families, and values sexual purity above all else – Josh ultimately cost his family their TV show; caused immeasurable damage to his family’s prestige; almost cost him his marriage; and cost himself a career as a political activist. Ironically, it was sexual impurity that brought down the oldest Duggar.

Two back-to-back scandals broke in 2015 with Josh Duggar at the center of them. First, as The Washington Post reports, were revelations that, a decade earlier, when he was a teenager, Josh had molested five girls, four of them his sisters. A few weeks later, the news broke that Josh had been a user of cheating website Ashley Madison.

It’s taken about two years for the fallout from the revelations to shake out in the Duggar universe. The Duggars’ popular TV show, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled, although later replaced by a spinoff, Counting On, focusing on the oldest of Josh’s younger sisters and their lives as they navigate adulthood. Josh went off to a Christian treatment facility in Illinois to “cure” his sexual problems. He lost his jobs in politics and advocacy and moved into the used-car business. Meanwhile, his wife, Anna, stood by her man — to the point that the couple recently announced that she is pregnant with their fifth child.

As Celeb Beat observes, the Duggar family, which has tried to deflect from Josh’s scandals and has mostly kept him out of the public eye, is trying to carefully bring him back. Rumors are now swirling that he may appear on Season 4 of Counting On; further rumors suggest that the pregnancy announcement was also designed to bring Josh back into the public’s good graces.

As it turns out, however, Josh’s parents – in particular, his mother, Michelle – seem to have a rather outdated and rather questionable take on Josh’s behavior.

Jim-Bob and Michelle continue to speak at marriage retreats around the country, and at a recent stop, Michelle made some remarks that seem to indicate she’s putting the blame for Josh’s peccadillos exactly where they don’t belong: on his wife, Anna.

“Ladies, your husband can get his laundry done by other women, he can have his meal cooked by other women, he can have all kinds of things done for him by other women, but there’s only one woman who can meet that strong need he has that God put in him, and its you. Only you, lady.”

In other words, Josh cheated on Anna because she wasn’t, shall we say, keeping up her wifely duties in the boudoir. At least, that’s what Michelle appears to be saying, however obliquely.

It bears noting, however, that Michelle’s supposed words are being repeated, second-hand, by someone else. Specifically, Colorado preacher Kenny Batson, who claimed in a sermon last Sunday to have heard Michelle say those words. You can see Batson’s sermon in the video below.

