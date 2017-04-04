Blake Shelton Resumes Daddy Duty With Gwen Stefani’s Boys After Slamming ACMs, Miranda Lambert

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are stronger than ever, but his relationship with ex-wife Miranda Lambert isn’t in a good spot. Over a year after they parted ways, Shelton threw a subtle jab at Lambert’s performance during the 2017 American Country Music Awards.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Shelton made it clear that he wasn’t supporting Lambert as she performed in front of her peers last weekend. Shelton hosted the ACMs from 2012 to 2015 but failed to get any nominations this year. Minutes before Lambert took the stage to sing “Tin Man,” Shelton jumped on Twitter to tell fans he wasn’t even watching the show this year.

“Ah… Another Sunday evening in my Oklahoma…,” Shelton told fans on social media. He posted the comments alongside a photo of himself enjoying a drink on his property.

#Repost @blakeshelton ・・・ Ah… Another Sunday evening in my Oklahoma…

Shelton did not call out Lambert by name, but the timing of the post made it seem like it was a major diss towards his ex-wife. In fact, fans were quick to pick up on the insult and took to Twitter to criticize the academy for not nominating Shelton for an award.

Despite Shelton’s diss, Lambert had a pretty successful night. The country star won in two of the six categories she was nominated in, including Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. Lambert won the best album for her latest work, The Weight of These Wings.

Shelton isn’t the only party throwing shade. International Business Times reports that Lambert subtly slammed Shelton during her acceptance speech at the ACMs Sunday night. After accepting the award for best album, Lambert credited her breakup with Shelton as being the inspiration for the album.

"For tonight you're gonna stay with me"- Rod Stewart. ????@bfluke #highwayvagabondtour #weshouldbefriends #weshouldbefringe #texasbama #getagrip

“Gwen struggled to get over Gavin [Rossdale] but she did it and now it’s all about her relationship with Blake. None of them need to be living in the past!” the source added.

Blake Shelton divorced Lambert in 2015. They were married for four years and did not have any children. Stefani, meanwhile, separated from Gavin Rossdale that same summer after being together for over a decade.

Although Shelton’s relationship with Lambert isn’t getting any better, E! News reports that he is growing closer with Stefani’s three boys — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. The country crooner has been spending a lot of time with Stefani and her family over the past few months, including several ventures to his ranch in Oklahoma.

Just this past weekend, Shelton shared a photo with Stefani’s boys that featured them all rocking matching arm tattoos. The three boys got fake tattoos of Shelton’s infamous deer tracks ink on his forearm.

The boys’ version of the tattoos actually turned out better than Shelton’s original. According to Cafe Mom, this didn’t surprise Shelton, who has been open about his questionable body art in the past.

“I can’t blame it on the tattoo guy, because I had been drinking on this occasion. I drew him this deer track and he just went to the copier and made a copy and slapped it on there, and that’s what I drew,” Shelton explained.

The tattoos were just a small part of a weekend trip to Oklahoma. They are also a telling reminder of how Shelton is becoming a father figure in the boys’ lives. Apart from the matching ink, Shelton also took Kingston on a helicopter ride to celebrate his birthday and was spotted on a hike with Apollo.

