‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ News: Casino Planet Named, Kylo Ren And Luke Skywalker Both Disillusioned? [Rumors]

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is ripe with details, some rumors, and spoilers. Interestingly enough, the city of Dubrovnik is a filming location for Episode 8. The venue is located in Croatia and is known to give tax breaks for new film productions in the area. Keep in mind, however, that the following article is possibly heading into spoiler territory, so proceed with caution. If you’re not interested in being spoiled, read no further.

New Casino Planet Named

The new planet’s name has been discovered, which is the set location synonymous with the real-life Dubrovnik location, according to Making Star Wars. It’s titled “Canto Bight.” It was ascertained by the news site that exterior casino set pieces would be used. Back in March, there were set photo shots that had been released online, giving an idea of what the venue would look like.

A commenter thought the architecture was Naboo-like in appearance.

“The stone-and-pillar architecture. The use of “Duel of the Fates”. Anyone getting Naboo vibes?”

The reference made in this quote made an acknowledgment to the John Williams title found in The Phantom Menace. If this is the case, could there be a mash-up of sorts putting together the prequels with the current trilogy? The Force Awakens had its take on newer planets that kind of mirrored previous ones in appearance, but it looks like Star Wars: The Last Jedi will bring in fresher planets.

Classic Planets Return

Speaking of which, Star Wars News Net reported that three of the classic planets will be seen again in Episode 8 and 9 and also “plot important elements” associated with the planets. They were said to be the product of “Forcebacks.” For those unfamiliar with the term, it’s Star Wars lingo for flashbacks but with an added flare of a “Force” influence. For instance, Rey touched Luke’s lightsaber and had a “Forceback” in that scene. Images were appearing in her mind while under the influence of the Force.

So it sounds like this “Forceback” is going to be a thing for the remaining current trilogy?

The returning classic planets will be Endor, Tatooine, and Mustafar.

It’s being speculated that since Tatooine is the home planet to Luke, it would make sense for him to return to the planet. Not only that, but there could also be things left behind by “Old Ben” since that’s where he remained in his golden years.

Will Luke follow a hermit-like lifestyle like Obi-Wan, or will he contribute more to the planet now that Jabba the Hutt is no longer in the picture and crime is possibly in chaos? Star Wars News Net theorized Luke Skywalker would use the venue to train a new generation of Jedi.

Endor, which is most known for its Ewoks and the final battle against the Empire, is thought to be a focal point of Kylo Ren, who might be seeking his roots behind his grandfather. He might be more obsessed with finding his roots than making his Force-using technique a secondary goal. In The Force Awakens, he seems to be pretty dead set on finishing what his grandfather started. Not only that, it’s also thought that he’ll be looking for artifacts related to the Sith.

“He’s seeking kinship with the role model he’s trying to emulate, and as such, he’s looking for artifacts related to his grandfather and to the Sith in general.”

Planets Connect With Anakin And Luke?

Finally, you have Mustafar, which was the well-known prequel trilogy lava planet. This is the venue where Anakin had his legs chopped off by Obi-Wan Kenobi and could be another venue for Kylo Ren to seek out his roots. It was theorized that this planet could lead the way into a larger Star Wars universe by tying these last trilogies into a future universe in much the same way as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, this might not be the case since this franchise is its own solo brand and more than likely could not impede the franchise with far reaching crossovers.

All in all, all these planets have one thing in common: Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. Also, Luke Skywalker has origins that exist with these planets — or at least two of them. So one can only speculate where Lucasfilm will go with this. There are even rumors regarding Darth Vader returning in future flicks, especially with the announcement of Hayden Christensen for this month’s Celebration event in Orlando.

Do you think Star Wars: The Last Jedi will reveal what is in store for Luke beyond his bewildered eyes in The Force Awakens? Is Kylo Ren completely immersed in the Dark Side, or will there be a chance at redemption since he hasn’t fully completed his training with Supreme Leader Snoke?

[Featured Image by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images]