‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Get Ready For War

The Walking Dead ended Season 7 with a bang, and fans are now wondering what Season 8 will bring for Rick and his group after they’ve declared war on Negan and The Saviors. While not much about the upcoming season has been revealed, there are some spoilers fans can expect the show to take from the comic book series.

According to Den Of Geek, fans are sure to see a lot of action during The Walking Dead Season 8. The season will likely show multiple battles between Rick’s people and Negan’s Saviors. Battles will take place at both Alexandria and The Sanctuary. In the comic book series, Rick’s plan is to lure a heard of walkers to Negan’s front door in order to keep him cut off from the rest of his outposts. While Negan has much more manpower than Rick’s gang, the site reveals that the mid-season finale will likely show a shift in power in favor of the good guys.

The allegiance of the characters will also be tested during Season 8. Walking Dead fans have already seen the Hilltop leader, Gregory has gone missing after revealing he was off to meet with Negan’s right hand man, Simon. In the comic books Gregory pledges his loyalty to Negan and persuades much of the Hilltop to go with him. Of course Maggie becomes the ultimate leader of the remaining Hilltop people, and Jesus is right by her side fighting with her during the war.

Another person whom fans have seen flip flop is Eugene. After being taken by Negan in Season 7, Eugene has become a loyal follower at The Sanctuary. While it’s revealed that he still does care about his old friends, Eugene has seemingly resigned himself to The Saviors way of life. However, he could prove to be an asset to Rick’s group later on if he were to sabotage Negan during a battle in order to save his friends.

Dwight is another character whose allegiance is undetermined. While Walking Dead viewers know that Dwight hates Negan for everything he’s done to him, he still takes orders from the leader. Despite telling Rick that he wants to help them take Negan out, he did not turn against him during the first battle at Alexandria in the Season 7 finale.

Of course, Walking Dead fans have to wonder what will happen to Negan. In the comic book series, Negan is taken prisoner and sentenced to life behind bars inside the walls of Alexandria. While Negan is still alive and well in the comics, putting actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan behind bars each and every episode would be a bit boring for fans and Morgan. Unless the actor only makes random guest appearances, the storyline could be changed drastically for Season 8 of the show. Negan may be killed off, or possibly escape Rick’s jail cell all together.

Sadly, the show doesn’t work without shocking deaths. Although no one yet knows which characters may bite the dust during Season 8, comic book storylines may reveal that someone close to King Ezekiel might fall. In the comics, Rick and Ezekiel split into two groups and each fight to take out one of The Savior’s outposts. While Rick’s group does this easily, Ezekiel’s group runs into trouble and multiple people die, including his beloved tiger, Shiva, who sacrifices herself to save Ezekiel from walkers. The event shakes the king, and he loses confidence in his leading ability.

What are your thoughts on the comic book storylines that could possibly be Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers? What do you want to see happen next season?

