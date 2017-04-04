‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Cancels Book Signing After Fans Show Up With Javi Marroquin T-Shirts At Past Event

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s fans are upset after she chose to cancel a book signing scheduled for this past weekend.

According to a new report, Kailyn Lowry, who is currently expecting her third child with a mystery man, was scheduled to sign copies of her latest book, Hustle and Heart, on Saturday, April 1, at New Jersey’s Rowan University. However, after fans arrived at the event, they were informed that Kailyn Lowry would not be in attendance.

Although many fans took to Twitter to express their frustration, as the Ashley’s Reality Roundup revealed on April 3, Kailyn Lowry claimed she had let the venue know she wouldn’t be there prior to the signing.

“Drove to Rowan to find out Kail Lowry cancelled her book signing…. ok,” one fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry insisted, “I let them know ahead of time. It conflicted with the boys’ soccer. I’m sorry.”

According to the Ashley’s report, Rowan University didn’t do a thorough job of circulating the cancellation notices, which led to tons of fans flooding the establishment with expectations of meeting the Teen Mom 2 star.

As the outlet also revealed, Kailyn Lowry’s canceled appearance came just one week after a book signing in Maryland didn’t go as planned.

“Two ‘haters’ showed up to meet Kail at the signing, wearing ‘Team Puta’ shirts that also featured photos of Kail and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin,” the outlet revealed.

While Marroquin previously took to social media to label the shirts “epic,” he ultimately removed the post and shared another message with fans, which suggested he and Kailyn Lowry were on good terms.

“At the end of the day that isn’t cool,” he tweeted, via the Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “That’s my sons mother. We’ve put everything behind us to raise our son the right way.”

Kailyn Lowry and her former husband endured tense times on Twitter in February after Lowry revealed she was expecting her third child with a third man — despite having told Marroquin months prior that she did not want any more kids.

When Kailyn Lowry revealed she was pregnant, she took to her official blog to explain why she had suddenly changed her mind about having more children.

“I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” she wrote.

According to Kailyn Lowry, she began having health complications last year, and after the option of expanding her family was nearly taken from her, she knew she wanted more kids.

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything,” Kailyn Lowry continued. “Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

At the time of the announcement, Kailyn Lowry confirmed she had left her former husband out of the loop with her pregnancy.

“Unfortunately, I never got to have a conversation with [Javi] about it,” she explained.

