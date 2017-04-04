Selena Gomez Looks ‘Scary Skinny,’ Her ‘Stressful’ Romance With The Weeknd To Blame?

Being in a rocky relationship is more of a workout than we thought. Selena Gomez recently made a public appearance and looked skinnier than she’s been in years. Is her stressful romance with The Weeknd to blame for her sudden weight loss?

OK! Magazine reports that Gomez showed off her frail frame during a trip to Buenos Aires with The Weeknd, whose real name Abel Tesfaye. The singer was spotted wearing a black and white dress complete with matching shoes for the outing. Gomez appeared skinnier than ever in the photos and left fans wondering if her weight loss is due to the added stress of her relationship.

Gomez and Tesfaye seemed happy during their romantic trip and dropped by a few bars and clubs in the city. According to In Style, Tesfaye wore a bomber jacket, black shirt, and skinny jeans during the walk and looked happier than ever at Gomez’s side. At one point, the couple stopped and laughed hysterically at Gomez’s phone.

People reports that The Weeknd is currently touring in South America and Gomez has been attending most of concerts. This includes a concert in Colombia and Brazil, where fans spotted Gomez watching her boyfriend perform beside the stage.

The couple also took a trip to Toronto, Canada, prior to their South America rendezvous. The two were spotted shopping around the city and weren’t afraid to display a little PDA, including holding hands and kissing. They later showed up at a private screening of the movie Get Out.

Gomez started dating The Weeknd a few months ago. Based on their recent interactions, their romance is clearly alive and well. Gomez has been previously linked with Justin Bieber while The Weeknd just ended a relationship with model Bella Hadid, who is a former acquaintance with Gomez.

Gomez’s romance with The Weeknd appears to be heating up by the day, and an insider assured fans that it isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

“They’re doing great together,” the source revealed. “Abel treats Selena really well and he makes her very happy.”

There’s no telling if Gomez’s relationship has anything to do with her drastic weight loss. The singer recently experienced a rough patch that ended with a stint in rehab to deal with issues of depression and anxiety.

Although her romance with The Weeknd is stronger than ever, Gossip Cop reports that they are not planning a wedding this year. Sources previously indicated that Selena Gomez wanted to tie the knot after The Weeknd wraps his worldwide tour this summer.

“She’s told pals that they’re planning to exchange vows in August once he finishes his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour,” the insider revealed. “She knows The Weeknd is her soul mate and doesn’t want to spend years waiting to get married.”

The insider added that Gomez has already picked out a wedding dress and wants the ceremony to take place in Europe, France, or Italy. With a location in mind, Gomez will allegedly only invite close friends and family members, including her good friend Taylor Swift.

Despite the reports of an impending wedding, a contact close to the singer put down the rumors and confirmed that a wedding has not been discussed. The contact also dispelled rumors that Gomez had a pregnancy scare and might be a pregnant bride.

Of course, Gomez and Tesfaye have not commented on the status of their romance. While they are clearly doing well, there’s no telling if a wedding is in the works once he’s finished touring. The Weeknd’s tour is scheduled to end in August.

